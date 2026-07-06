The deadline for the Keurig class action settlement is this week and you can get $50
This settlement is for K-Cups and Keurig brewing machines.
There is a Keurig class action lawsuit in Canada related to the recyclability and disposability of K-Cups.
You could be eligible to receive money from the $1.85 million settlement, but the deadline to submit a claim is this week.
So, here's what you need to know about the class action, the settlement, the claims process and payment amounts.
This class action lawsuit alleged that Keurig sold K-Cup pods and brewers in Canada with misleading representations about the recyclability and/or disposability of the pods.
A $1.85 million settlement was approved in January, and the funds will be used to pay approved claims, court-approved legal fees and other expenses.
All persons in Canada who purchased Keurig K-Cup single-serve coffee pods and/or Keurig coffee machines or brewing systems from June 8, 2016, to December 8, 2025, in packaging containing any representation of recyclability and/or disposability are class members.
There is an online claims process for this class action lawsuit.
When submitting a claim, you have to enter personal information like your name, address, email, and phone number.
Then, you have to indicate whether you have proof of purchase for K-Cup pods and/or Keurig brewing machines. You also have to enter the product names, the number of pods and/or brewers you bought, and the dates you purchased those products.
You can check the "important documents" section of the class action site for a list of eligible brewing machines and a non-exhaustive list of eligible K-Cups to find out if your machines and/or pods are part of the class action.
Proof of purchase, like receipts, email order confirmations, and shipping confirmations, isn't required, but it can get you more money.
If you don't have proof of purchase for a K-Cup pod or for more than 14 pods, you could be eligible for up to $7 per household or business.
If you have proof of purchase for more than 14 pods, you could be eligible for up to $0.05 per K-Cup pod, up to a maximum of $50 per household.
If you have proof of purchase for Keurig brewers and at least one pod after you bought the brewer, you could receive up to $25.
After the claims process is completed and claims are approved, payments will be made via e-transfer to the email address you provided in the claim form. You can opt to receive your payment as a paper cheque, but there will be a deduction of $3.75 per cheque.
The deadline to submit a claim in the Keurig class action is 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 8, 2026.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.