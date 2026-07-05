A First Nation near Boston Bar, B.C., issues evacuation order as wildfire grows
The out-of-control fire near Boston Bar, B.C., has triggered a second evacuation order.
The Boothroyd Indian Band issued the order Sunday morning after the Fraser Valley Regional District had issued an evacuation order for residents living in the North Bend area.
Officials detected the Brunswick Creek fire on July 2 and it has since grown to 100 hectares and is believed to have been sparked by human activity.
The two evacuation orders mainly cover areas along the western side of the Fraser River near Boston Bar, which lies on the eastern side of the river.
But the orders also cover areas on the eastern shore of the river north of the community.
Officials have also issued an evacuation alert for the community itself, whose population is just under 200 people.
British Columbia's Forests Minister Ravi Parmar says on social media that BC Wildfire Service continues to support the local fire department with crews and equipment, including helicopters equipped with night vision.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2026.
By Wolfgang Depner | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.