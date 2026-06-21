Wildfire still burns near B.C. village of Lytton, as deadly anniversary looms
A B.C. wildfire is continuing to burn, out of control, near the village of Lytton, where, almost five years ago, a similar blaze destroyed much of the community.
Emergency officials say the Saw Creek wildfire has triggered dozens of evacuation orders and watches in the area, affecting more than 230 properties, while also shutting down a more than 115-kilometre stretch of Highway 1.
The Lytton First Nation has also issued an evacuation order for some of its residents.
Based on the most current information available, the fire is burning approximately 600 square kilometres of woodland, just south of the village.
The wildfire broke out on June 19, a couple of weeks shy of the fifth anniversary of the June 30, 2021, inferno that had razed the town and claimed two lives.
The regional district has declared a state of emergency in Lytton and Blue Sky County, as 130 firefighters, nine helicopters and structure protection crews work to contain the flames.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2026.
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