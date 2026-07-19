BC Wildfire Service says fire near Pemberton, B.C. is now being held

Fire near Pemberton, B.C. now being held: BCWS
Fire near Pemberton, B.C. now being held: BCWS
Smoke from the Signal Hill fire rises outside the Village of Pemberton, B.C., on Thursday, July 16, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brenna Owen
Writer

The BC Wildfire Service says the fire burning near Pemberton, B.C. has been held, but more than 100 wildfires continue to burn in the province. 

The new designation for the Signal Hill Wildfire, which was first discovered on July 15, means that the fire is projected to remain within its current boundaries. 

The Village of Pemberton says in its latest update to residents that this change represents an "important milestone" in the fight against the fire, which is suspected to be caused by humans. 

But the update also says that the current evacuation alert for parts of the village and the evacuation order for an area south of the community remain in place.

It says that residents must continue to follow all evacuation measures and stay informed through official channels. 

The wildfire service says that the fire's current size is just under one square-kilometre.

Other figures from BC Wildfire Service show 107 active wildfires across British Columbia, with 537 wildland firefighters responding to them.

Most of the fires are concentrated in the southern interior, including Boston Bar, where the Brunswick Creek and Ainslie Creek fire continue to burn out of control, with a total of 48 wildfires burning out of control.

The Brunswick Creek's current size is listed at 40 square-kilometres, while the Ainslie Creek fire is listed at 160 square-kilometres.

Boston Bar, as well as other nearby areas in the Fraser Canyon, remain subject to evacuation orders. 

The wildfire service says in a statement that 401 evacuees are receiving support across British Columbia.

It says that 580 properties are on evacuation orders, and 1,805 properties are on evacuation alert. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2026.

By Wolfgang Depner | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Boston Bar blaze destroys more homes as B.C. wildfire numbers spike

Boston Bar, B.C., wildfire destroys more homes

Out-of-control wildfire near Boston Bar, B.C. exceeds 12 square kilometres

Out-of-control B.C. fire gets bigger

Ontario's warmest beach is like a trip to Florida with real palm trees and fine-sand shores

It's just a road trip from Toronto.

Ontario has a park on a 40 km sandspit with crystal beaches and sunsets like tropical Hawaii

Who's ready for a beach day?

5 of the worst neighbourhoods in Toronto — according to a local

Not to be rude, but… 😬

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, July 17 are out and there's a $15 million jackpot

Check your tickets!

This Ontario destination has dreamy white-sand beaches and the 'bluest water in Canada'

It's a summer oasis.

I'm an Ottawa local and this is my ultimate list of the 10 best brunch spots in the city

If there's one thing I'm qualified to rank, it's Ottawa brunch 🍳🥞

7 things about my Canadian childhood that my American friends are jealous of

🇨🇦The Great White North 🇨🇦 >

Ontario has a secret swimming hole with sapphire-blue water that feels like a Caribbean escape

It's a little slice of paradise.

9 things about life on Vancouver Island that will make the rest of Canada jealous

It's magical here!