BC Wildfire Service says fire near Pemberton, B.C. is now being held
The BC Wildfire Service says the fire burning near Pemberton, B.C. has been held, but more than 100 wildfires continue to burn in the province.
The new designation for the Signal Hill Wildfire, which was first discovered on July 15, means that the fire is projected to remain within its current boundaries.
The Village of Pemberton says in its latest update to residents that this change represents an "important milestone" in the fight against the fire, which is suspected to be caused by humans.
But the update also says that the current evacuation alert for parts of the village and the evacuation order for an area south of the community remain in place.
It says that residents must continue to follow all evacuation measures and stay informed through official channels.
The wildfire service says that the fire's current size is just under one square-kilometre.
Other figures from BC Wildfire Service show 107 active wildfires across British Columbia, with 537 wildland firefighters responding to them.
Most of the fires are concentrated in the southern interior, including Boston Bar, where the Brunswick Creek and Ainslie Creek fire continue to burn out of control, with a total of 48 wildfires burning out of control.
The Brunswick Creek's current size is listed at 40 square-kilometres, while the Ainslie Creek fire is listed at 160 square-kilometres.
Boston Bar, as well as other nearby areas in the Fraser Canyon, remain subject to evacuation orders.
The wildfire service says in a statement that 401 evacuees are receiving support across British Columbia.
It says that 580 properties are on evacuation orders, and 1,805 properties are on evacuation alert.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2026.
By Wolfgang Depner | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.