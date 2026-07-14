B.C. crews fight to prevent Brunswick wildfire from moving east toward Merritt
Wildland firefighters in British Columbia are planning to conduct "heavy helicopter bucketing" today to prevent an out-of-control blaze near Boston Bar from moving east toward Merritt across an area inaccessible to groundcrews.
The efforts to combat the Brunswick complex of wildfires come as another blaze further north in the Thompson Nicola Regional District has prompted fresh evacuation alerts for at least two properties north of Lillooet, B.C.
The French Bar Creek wildfire is measured at 12 square kilometres in size, and the BC Wildfire Service says the blaze is presenting challenges to crews due to terrain, water availability and limited access to the site.
The 189-square-kilometre Brunswick complex to the south, which consists of the Brunswick Creek and Ainslie Creek wildfires, has already triggered evacuation orders and alerts for hundreds of homes. in the region, about 200 kilometres northeast of Vancouver.
The wildfire service says while temperatures are increasing and humidity levels are dropping, the forecast also calls for lighter winds that may aid the fight against the flames.
However, the service warns that forest fuels in the area remain dry and are susceptible to increased fire behaviour if there's a short stretch of hot, dry weather.
"Groundcrews are making good progress with mop up and patrol operations in the vicinity of the community of Boothroyd to the north," the service says in its latest update on the fires.
The wildfire service adds that the efforts to prevent the blaze from moving east coincide with crews assessing the need for structure protection along the Highway 8 corridor linking Merritt, B.C., to Spences Bridge.
An evacuation alert covering 61 properties near Merritt remains in effect, issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, while the Nooaitch Indian Band also told residents of its main reserve to get ready to leave on short notice last week.
Adam Hart, emergency program coordinator with the City of Merritt, said on Monday there was still a "large buffer area" between the city and perimeter of the Ainslie Creek blaze, but officials were monitoring the situation.
There are currently about 23 active wildfires in B.C., with six listed as out of control.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2026.
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