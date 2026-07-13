B.C. wildfires expected to pick up after weather-induced lull on the weekend
Crews fighting out-of-control wildfires near Boston Bar, B.C., say they are taking advantage of favourable weather to attack the blazes directly, before fire activity is expected to pick up after tempered weekend activity.
The size of the Brunswick complex of wildfires, consisting of the Brunswick Creek and Ainslie Creek blazes, has been little changed since last week with a combined size of more than 188 square kilometres, after weekend rain and cooler weather moderated fire behaviour.
The BC Wildfire Service says in an overnight update that crews will take advantage of the reduced fire activity to directly attack the fires as well as making sure the Highway 1 corridor through the area remains open.
Crews are also working to protect structures near Boothroyd while establishing fire lines on the Ainslie Creek blaze's southwest flank.
The fires have triggered evacuation orders and alerts for hundreds of properties and have destroyed some structures, while Highway 1 was closed last week in the Fraser Canyon before reopening.
Fire crews issued a warning over the weekend for the public to avoid stopping or speeding on Highway 1 near Boston Bar due to the fires, as well as to avoid drone use that had disrupted firefighting aircraft operations.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2026.
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