Resident forced out by wildfire worries his village could become another Lytton, B.C.
A wildfire evacuee in British Columbia says a fire burning in the Fraser Canyon near his home has stoked fears that the community could be wiped out, much like Lytton five years ago.
Attila Banhegyi was ordered to leave his home in North Bend with the Brunswick Creek fire burning nearby, and he says residents are concerned of a forecast that calls for blowing northeast winds toward their community.
The fire comes just days after the fifth anniversary of the blaze that killed two people and burned much of the Village of Lytton, about 45 kilometres north of North Bend in the Fraser Canyon.
The Brunswick Creek wildfire, which is believed to be caused by human activity, remains out of control and has grown to 12.3 square kilometres in size since first being discovered on July 2.
The fire has since prompted four evacuation orders, two under the jurisdiction of the Fraser Valley Regional District, one for the Boothroyd Indian Band, and another for the Boston Bar First Nation, while an evacuation alert is up for Boston Bar.
BC Wildfire Service says in an update that it expects elevated winds in the Fraser Canyon for Tuesday and Wednesday, with potential gusts of up to 40 kilometres per hour.
It says that smoke from the wildfire is highly visible near Highway 1, which runs through Boston Bar.
The service says groundcrews, supported by heavy equipment and aviation resources, including helicopters, are responding to the fire.
Environment Canada expanded an air quality alert on Tuesday from the Fraser Canyon to the Fraser Valley and west to the Chilcotin area.
In addition to poor air quality and reduced visibility, the forecaster says those with lung and heart conditions, people who are pregnant, infants, young children and people over 65 and older may be more affected because of the smoke.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2026.
By Wolfgang Depner | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.