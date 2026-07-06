Costco has special coupons up to 41% off for some members and here's how to get the deals

Food, clothes, electronics and more items are discounted.

exterior of costco store in canada with red and blue costco wholesale sign

Costco store in Canada.

Oasisamuel | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

If you shop at Costco, the retailer has new special coupons available in July, but only for some members.

You can get some products for up to 41% off with these deals!

The executive coupons are different than the flyer coupons Costco drops every month because they're just for Executive members.

These new deals are valid at Costco Canada stores from Monday, July 6 to Sunday, July 19, 2026.

If you didn't receive your coupons by mail, you can go to the membership counter at your local Costco warehouse to get the booklet.

You can also show the online executive coupon page on your smartphone to the cashier at checkout to get the deals on these products.

Executive coupons

Here are the Costco executive coupons you can use in July:

  • Kirkland Signature double crème brie, 600 grams — save $3.50, now $7.49 ($10.99)
  • Dr. Praeger's California-style veggie burgers, pack of 12 — save $4, now $10.99 ($14.99)
  • OMG! milk chocolate almond toffee clusters, 680 grams — save $3, now $11.99 ($14.99)
  • Fibre 1 chewy bars, pack of 36 — save $3, now $11.99 ($14.99)
  • Zoa energy drink variety pack, case of 18 — save $10, now $18.99 ($28.99)
  • MIU stainless steel salad spinner — save $10, now $19.99 ($29.99)
  • Ivory Snow liquid laundry detergent, 4.55 litres — save $7, now $21.99 ($28.99)
  • Kirkland Signature moist flushable wipes, 10 packs of 64 wipes — save $7, now $14.99 ($21.99)
  • StriVectin Peptight 360 eye serum, two 19-millilitre tubes — save $20, now $49.99 ($89.99)
  • Bedhead women's pyjama two-piece set, sizes XS to XL — save $8, now $16.99 ($24.99)
  • Bench men's active polo, sizes S to XXL — save $7, now $9.99 ($16.99)
  • Samsung Galaxy Book4 15.6-inch laptop — save $200, now $797.99 ($997.99)
  • Keter deck box, 170 gallons — save $40, now $129.99 ($169.99)
  • MSpa Mono round bubble-jet spa — save $200, now $$599.99 ($799.99)

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

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  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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