Premiers Smith, Ford unveil proposed west-east oil pipeline route

Alberta, Ontario unveil west-east pipeline route
Alberta, Ontario unveil west-east pipeline route
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, and Ontario Premier Doug Ford cook pancakes at the annual Stampede breakfast in Calgary, Monday, July 7, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Writer

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Ontario Premier Doug Ford have unveiled a route for a proposed west-east oil pipeline.

The two premiers say it would stretch 3,300 kilometres from Hardisty, Alta., to refineries in Sarnia, Ont., without crossing the U.S. border.

The Ontario government says the line would move 500,000 barrels of crude per day and help reduce Canada's need to import refined oil.

Ford joined Smith to make the announcement at the Calgary Stampede, after the two leaders were up bright and early flipping pancakes at Smith's annual premier's breakfast.

The proposed pipeline stems from an agreement Ford and Smith made at last year's Stampede to study an energy corridor connecting the two provinces.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has said the proposal has his support and would generate revenue needed to invest in health care, education and public safety.

Monday's announcement comes days after Smith proposed another new pipeline route from her province to the British Columbia coast.

That pipeline is at the heart of an energy deal Smith signed with Prime Minister Mark Carney, and Ottawa is expected to decide by October whether it will be fast- tracked through the federal review process.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

I spent 24 hours in Niagara Falls and the experience was nothing like my childhood memories

Here's what I discovered. 👀

The 'Grand Canyon of the East' is 3 hrs from Toronto and it's like a mini trip to Arizona

It has 3 majestic waterfalls.

This Ontario beach is a summer oasis with warm clear waters and powdery white sand shores

Readers say it's one of the best in Canada.

You're not a true Ontarian unless you've seen at least 4 of these 9 beautiful provincial parks

How many can you check off the list?

The deadline for the Keurig class action settlement is this week and you can get $50

This settlement is for K-Cups and Keurig brewing machines.

23 Trader Joe's snacks that I can't live without now, as a Canadian who moved to the USA

They're so worth crossing the border for.

LeBlanc says Canada seeking clarity after U.S. opts for annual CUSMA review

LeBlanc seeks clarity on CUSMA review

5 questions about Canada I don't know how to answer, as a Canadian who moved away

I’m sorry, but why are we constantly apologizing? 🇨🇦

Carney to travel to Turkey, where NATO allies will focus on managing Trump

Carney to travel to Turkey for NATO summit