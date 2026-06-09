You can get these 42 Costco products at cheaper prices with the new flyer deals for June
Groceries and household items are on sale for up to $40 off!
The new Costco flyer for June has so many deals that save you money at warehouses in Canada.
You can get products like groceries, household essentials, and other items for up to $40 off.
With these flyer coupons, the discounts are only valid at Costco Canada stores. If you shop online for delivery, items that are on sale cost more.
Even though they're called coupons, you don't need an actual coupon to get the deals.
The savings are automatically applied when items are scanned by a cashier or at the self-checkout.
You can shop for these flyer discounts at warehouses in Canada from Monday, June 8, to Sunday, July 5, 2026.
Groceries
Here are some of the Costco flyer deals that you can get on groceries:
- McCafé Premium Roast coffee, pack of 80 K-Cups — save $12, now $42.99 (
$54.99)
- Kellogg's Mini-Wheats cereal, 1.6 kilograms — save $2.50, now $8.49 (
$10.99)
- Quaker Harvest Crunch original granola cereal, 1.8 kilograms — save $2.50, now $9.99 (
$12.49)
- Sensible Portions garlic and chive pita bites, 567 grams — save $2, now $6.99 (
$8.99 )
- Schwartz Brothers Bakery everything bagel chips, 425 grams — save $3, now $7.99 (
$10.99)
- delici strawberry shortcake mousse, pack of six — save $3, now $10.99 (
$13.99 )
- Balderson 2022 Reserve cheddar, 500 grams — save $3.50, now $12.49 (
$15.99 )
- Bibigo chicken and cilantro mini wontons, 1.36 kilograms — save $4, now $11.99 (
$15.99)
- Spudlers smoked bacon breakfast hash, 1.5 kilograms — save $4, now $13.49 (
$17.49)
- Ajinomoto yakitori chicken with Japanese-style fried rice, six 255-gram packs — save $5, now $16.99 (
$21.99)
- Scoiattolo burrata and lemon zest ravioli, two 454-gram packs — save $3, now $11.99 (
$14.99)
- Rao's marinara sauce, two 770-millilitre jars — save $4, now $12.99 (
$16.99)
- Thai Kitchen sweet red chili sauce, one litre — save $2, now $5.49 (
$7.49)
- Hellmann's real mayonnaise squeeze bottle, three 591-millilitre bottles — save $3, now $8.99 (
$11.99)
- Chosen Foods avocado oil spray, two 383-gram bottles — save $5.50, now $15.99 (
$21.49 )
- Tostitos rounds tortilla chips, 826 grams — save $2, now $5.49 (
$7.49 )
- Nonni's Limoncello biscotti bites, 794 grams — save $4, now $10.99 (
$14.99)
- RXBAR protein bars, pack of 14 — save $6, now $17.99 (
$23.99 )
- Maison Perrier sparkling water berry variety pack, case of 24 — save $4, now $15.99 (
$19.99)
- poppi Classic Faves soda, pack of 18 — save $8, now $19.99 (
$27.99 )
- Corona non-alcoholic beer, case of 28 — save $8, now $28.99 (
$36.99)
- brüst cold brew latte protein coffee, pack of 18 — save $10, now $29.99 (
$39.99)
- brüst dark roast protein coffee, pack of 18 — save $10, now $29.99 (
$39.99)
Household items
These are some of the deals you can get at Costco for household products:
- Ello divided glass meal prep set, 10 pieces — save $6, now $23.99 (
$29.99)
- Brita Champlain water pitcher, includes two filters — save $6, now $23.99 (
$29.99)
- Brita pitcher replacement filters, pack of eight — save $9, now $35.99 (
$44.99 )
- De'Longhi Nespresso espresso machine — save $40, now $129.99 (
$169.99)
- Chefman Crispinator air fryer, 7.5 litres — save $30, now $119.99 (
$149.99 )
- Softsoap soothing aloe vera liquid hand soap, two 2.36-litre bottles — save $3.50, now $11.49 (
$14.99)
- Scotch-Brite lint rollers, pack of five — save $4, now $12.49 (
$16.49 )
- Febreze air refresher variety pack, pack of four — save $3, now $10.99 (
$13.99)
- Bounce dryer sheets, 400 sheets — save $4, now $12.99 (
$16.99)
- Tide original laundry detergent, 4.82 litres — save $6, now $23.99 (
$29.99)
- Olay ultra moisture body wash, two 887-millilitre bottles — save $5, now $12.99 (
$17.99)
- Native shampoo and conditioner, two one-litre bottles — save $10, now $29.99 (
$39.99)
- Resolve Gold Oxi-Action laundry stain remover, two 550-millilitre bottles — save $4, now $11.99 (
$15.99)
- Lysol Advanced toilet bowl cleaner, four 946-millilitre bottles — save $3, now $10.99 (
$13.99)
- Gillette Sensor 2 Plus disposable razors, 52 razors — save $9, now $25.99 (
$34.99)
- Gillette Venus Ultra Smooth sensitive razor, one razor and 11 cartridges — save $15, now $34.99 (
$49.99)
- Crest Complete plus Scope advanced active foam toothpaste, five 170-millilitre tubes — save $3.50, now $12.49 (
$15.99 )
- Philips Sonicare Confident Clean rechargeable electric toothbrush, pack of two — save $35, now $134.99 (
$169.99)
- Philips Sonicare DiamondClean brush heads, pack of six — save $12, now $47.99 (
$59.99 )
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.