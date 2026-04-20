24 of the best Costco deals that can save money on your grocery shopping for the next few weeks
Some items are close to 30% off.
Costco has a lot of flyer deals available at stores in Canada right now.
You can save money on groceries for the next few weeks if you get these products when shopping.
That includes food like coffee, cereal, granola bars and rice, and household items like toilet paper, laundry detergent, shampoo and soap.
Most products in the flyer are 20% off, but some grocery items are close to 30% now.
You can get these deals until Sunday, May 10, 2026.
But the discounted flyer prices are only at Costco Canada warehouses. If you shop online for delivery, you'll have to pay more.
So, here's what you need to know about these top deals if you want to pay less on your grocery shopping over the next few weeks.
Food
These are some of the best Costco flyer deals that can save you money when shopping:
- Van Houtte house blend coffee, pack of 80 K-Cups — save $11, now $43.99 (
$54.99)
- Kellogg's Frosted Flakes cereal, 1.41 kilograms — save $2.80, now $6.99 (
$9.79)
- Quaker Yogurt granola bars, pack of 40 — save $4.50, now $14.49 (
$18.99)
- Chosen Foods avocado oil mayonnaise, 946 millilitres — save $3, now $9.99 (
$12.99)
- Minute Rice long grain rice, three kilograms — save $2.50, now $8.49 (
$10.99)
- Ocean's flaked white albacore tuna, six 184-gram cans — save $4, now $13.49 (
$17.49)
- Schneiders Juicy Jumbos hot dogs, two 900-gram packs — save $4, now $11.99 (
$15.99)
- Beyond Meat plant-based burgers, pack of eight — save $4, now $14.99 (
$18.99)
- Bibigo chicken and cilantro mini wontons, 1.36 kilograms — save $3.50, now $11.99 (
$15.49)
- Castello Havarti cheese slice variety pack, three 250-gram packs — save $4, now $13.99 (
$17.99)
- Doritos nacho cheese chips, 730 grams — save $2, now $6.99 (
$8.99)
- Kit Kat frozen dessert bars, pack of 20 — save $4, now $14.99 (
$18.99)
- Unreal dark chocolate coconut bars, 435 grams — save $5, now $12.99 (
$17.99)
Household products
Here are some of the best deals on household items that can save you money at Costco:
- Cashmere Premium two-ply bathroom tissue, pack of 40 rolls — save $5.50, now $21.49 (
$26.99)
- Tide Advanced Oxi Power liquid laundry detergent, 4.64 litres — save $7, now $19.99 (
$26.99)
- Finish Quantum Ultra Jet-Dry rinse aid, 1.12 litres — save $4, now $11.99 (
$15.99)
- Dawn Advanced Power dish soap, 2.66 litres — save $3, now $11.99 (
$14.99)
- Purex cold water liquid laundry detergent, 7.5 litres — save $4.50, now $17.49 (
$21.99)
- Q-tips cotton swabs, four packs of 500 — save $4, now $9.99 (
$13.99)
- Listerine Ultraclean mouthwash, two 1.5-litre bottles — save $4, now $11.99 (
$15.99)
- Pantene 5-in-1 shampoo, 1.13 litres — save $4, now $9.99 (
$13.99)
- Dove Men+Care bar soap, pack of 16 — save $5.50, now $14.49 (
$19.99)
- Aveeno Skin Relief body wash, three 532-millilitre bottles — save $5.50, now $14.49 (
$19.99)
- Neutrogena Ultra Sport SPF70 sunscreen, pack of three — save $9, now $24.99 ($
33.99)
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.