Wildfire prompts hurried evacuations in West Kelowna, B.C.
Residents of two West Kelowna, B.C., neighbourhoods are being rushed out of their homes ahead of a fast-moving wildfire burning near Okanagan Lake.
The emergency management centre for the Central Okanagan says tactical evacuations were underway for homes along 10 streets in the Casa Loma and Lakeview Heights areas in response to the fire discovered today.
The eight-hectare fire is burning out of control in Kalamoir Regional Park, with the BC Wildfire Service website saying the suspected cause was human activity.
The areas under evacuation are located just south of the floating Bill Bennet bridge that leads into Kelowna.
The emergency management centre says a muster station has been opened at the Westbank Lions Hall in the city to receive evacuees.
The blaze was discovered shortly after provincial officials provided an update on B.C.'s wildfire outlook on Tuesday, saying spring showers and a slow start to the season were "masking" underlying drought and the likelihood of increased fire activity.
Neal McLoughlin, superintendent for predictive services, told the news conference that current drought patterns are worse compared with those recorded at the same time of year in the historic fire seasons of 2017, 2018 and 2021.
West Kelowna was at the centre of a firestorm in 2023 where nearly 190 structures were burned and more than 30,000 people were evacuated across the central Okanagan region. The B.C. government declared a provincewide state of emergency.
McLoughlin said it's unlikely B.C. will get enough rain to mitigate its persistent drought, and it will take just one or two weeks of summer heat to dry out surface-level fuels that are susceptible to ignition, especially with the onset of lightning season.
"Vigorous" fires that are difficult to control are expected throughout southern B.C. as the season peaks in July or August, he said.
A second fire burning out of control south of Kamloops has forced the evacuation of one property.
The BC Wildfire Service says the Kullagh Creek wildfire is 1.3 square kilometres in size and is anticipated to spread beyond the current perimeter.
Meanwhile, Dave Campbell, head of B.C.'s River Forecast Centre, said warm weather this spring has driven an early snowmelt in southern B.C., where rivers and streams in some areas are running at low levels for this time of year.
Models also show with "near certainty" that B.C. will see hotter-than-normal temperatures over the next few months, he said.
Still, officials say the province is ready for what's to come, with Forests Minister Ravi Parmar pointing to the wildfire service's year-round mitigation efforts and expanded use of night-vision technology to help crews work overnight.
"Our teams are ready to go in every corner of the province," he said, adding the province has been hiring and training firefighters earlier than in the past.
The service's website shows there were 14 active wildfires across the province on Tuesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2026.
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