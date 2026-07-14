This little Ontario town is a hidden gem with 6 stunning sandy beaches and warm waters

You'll want to stay late to catch a sunset!

A person standing on a beach. Right: A person sitting on a cafe patio.

A beach town in Ontario.

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Lead Writer, Travel

If you're dreaming of spending all summer on the beach, this quaint lakeside town in Ontario is worth a road trip.

The destination is home to not one but six beautiful beaches where you can soak up some sun, splash through the waves, and unwind on the shores.

Its streets are dotted with charming local shops, eateries, and more, making it a dreamy spot for a little summer escape.

Port Elgin is a hidden gem beach town nestled along Lake Huron, just under 3 hours from Toronto.

Dubbed "one of Ontario's best kept vacation secrets" on its tourism website, this waterfront destination is known for its quaint downtown and stunning natural scenery.

Its six beautiful beaches and picturesque harbour are some of its biggest attractions, making it easy to feel like you've escaped to a faraway destination.

The town's Main Beach boasts a long stretch of soft sand alongside sparkling blue water, making it a perfect place to soak up a sunny day.

If you're looking for something a little more laid-back, Gobles Grove is described as offering "peace and quiet and less activity," with calm, shallow water that's ideal for an easy swim.

There's even more shoreline to discover at Eidts Grove Beach, Shipley Beach, and Miramichi Bay, each offering its own spot to enjoy the water.

If you'd rather spend the day exploring on foot, you're in luck. Port Elgin is known as "Ontario's hiking heaven," with plenty of hiking and cycling trails winding through the area.

Just a short drive away, MacGregor Point Provincial Park offers even more scenic paths to explore, along with secluded beaches that are worth checking out.

Before you head home, make time for sunset. The area is famous for "some of the most spectacular sunsets in all of Ontario," painting the sky in vibrant shades over the lake.

When you've had your fill of the beach, wander through downtown to browse local boutiques, grab a bite on a sunny patio, or cool off with a scoop from one of the ice cream shops.

Port Elgin is just a short drive away from Southampton, another charming lakeside town with sandy shores, so you can easily visit both spots during a warm-weather escape.

Between its sandy beaches, charming downtown, and laid-back lakeside atmosphere, Port Elgin is an Ontario destination that's made for a summer getaway.

Visit Port Elgin website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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