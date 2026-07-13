This Ontario destination has over 70 km of shoreline and hidden gem beaches with velvety sand
It's a beautiful spot for a warm-weather getaway.
Looking for a place to soak up some sun and splash through some waves? This Ontario destination boasts endless kilometres of shoreline, smooth-sand beaches, and sparkling, shallow waters.
It's a beautiful spot for a day trip or summer escape, with trails, beaches, and more to explore.
Tiny is a picturesque township located along the shimmering shores of Georgian Bay.
It has "summer escape" written all over it, with more than 70 kilometres of shoreline, bright blue waters, hidden beaches and postcard-worthy views.
According to the Township of Tiny website, there are five public beaches to enjoy.
Visitors can head to Woodland Beach, Bluewater Beach, Jackson Park, Balm Beach, and Lafontaine Beach Park. Each one has its own sandy shoreline and clear, shimmering water, making them ideal spots to kick back and enjoy a laid-back beach day.
Some beaches charge for parking, and pay-and-display lots are available at Woodland Beach, Jackson Park, Balm Beach, and Lafontaine Beach.
One of the prettiest spots along the shoreline is Balm Beach, known for its soft white sand and shallow, crystal-clear water.
You can also venture to Awenda Provincial Park, a gorgeous nature escape just a short drive away. The park is filled with forested trails, scenic lookouts, peaceful swimming spots, and four sandy beaches. Methodist Point Bay is often considered the sandiest of them all.
If you're craving even more time outdoors, the nearby Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre offers 25 kilometres of trails, along with opportunities for hiking, paddling, and wildlife spotting.
When you've had your fill of the beach, the area around Tiny has plenty more to keep you busy, from go-kart tracks, mini-putt courses, and arcades to scenic cycling routes and hiking trails that weave through the landscape.
If you're up for exploring beyond the shoreline, nearby towns like Midland and Penetanguishene are just a short drive away, offering waterfront boardwalks, local shops, and ice cream stops perfect for a post-beach treat. You can also explore Discovery Harbour or take a scenic drive along the coast for more Georgian Bay views.
With its sandy shoreline and sparkling waters, Tiny is a beautiful spot for a summer road trip.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.