Toronto's Salsa on St. Clair festival cancelled as police investigate deadly shooting
The remainder of Toronto's Salsa on St. Clair festival has been cancelled as police continue to investigate a shooting that left two people dead and others injured at the event on Saturday night.
Organizers say in an Instagram post the street festival will not resume today and their thoughts are with everyone affected by the "senseless violence."
One man died at the scene and another in hospital after an exchange of gunfire that also sent four people to hospital with serious gunshot wounds.
Police say no arrests have been made as of early this morning as they continue to investigate.
They have said that an estimated 13,000 people were attending the festival when shots rang out shortly after 8 p.m. in the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Arlington Avenue.
Salsa on St. Clair is a long-running festival celebrating Latin music, food and culture.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2026.
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