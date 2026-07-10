7 actual hidden gem Toronto restaurants that I'd choose over the city's most famous spots
Hype ≠ deliciousness
Toronto's food scene has exploded in the last decade. With new restaurants on every block, it's hard to believe the food industry is actually tough to survive in.
Still, the attention always seems to find its way back to the same few "hidden gems" over and over again — instead of what's actually the best restaurants in Toronto. Who's going to tell these influencers it's not a "hidden gem" if everyone knows about it?
With the spotlight often comes the inability to make a reservation less than three weeks out and the obligation to stand in line (God knows, Torontonians love nothing more than a line).
And I, for one, am taking a stand (or really a sit). Because today I say — no more lines! Today, we take back our right to chairs. Our right to stumble across a spot you've never heard of.
So, for your eyes only, today I bring you my secretly compiled list of restaurants I'd choose over the city's most famous spots.
#1. Donna's
If your group chat always defaults to the same trendy cocktail bars with tiny sharable spots (like mine does), let me introduce you to Donna's.
Somehow, this all-day restaurant still flies under the radar despite feeling very Toronto-esque. It's eclectic but somehow still cool without trying too hard. The menu can only be described as a collection of Canadian classics with a modern twist.
This all-day spot transforms as the clock turns. The morning starts rich and decadent with traditional English pastries and breads from Emmer & Ash bakery (the star of which is a flaky sausage roll, but that's coming from a longtime sausage roll fan). But as the day goes on, it strays from full English and takes a step towards fusion, with shrimp salad or pork belly sandwiches and charcuterie plates.
A cozy space that somehow feels like an elevated version of a home-cooked dinner.
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Contemporary Canadian
Address: 827 Lansdowne Ave.
#2. Fresca Pizza
I will never become one of those Torontonians who hates on Badiali. Despite the endless emails I got arguing with me based on the last time I talked about pizza publicly on the internet, I stand by my opinions.
That being said, sometimes I don't actually have the time to wait in a Toronto line for a slice. That's where Fresca comes in. A place to duck into during a busy workday, grab an incredible slice (brush it with some garlic oil), and keep on moving.
It scratches the same pizza itch without turning a work lunch into a weekend lunch.
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Pizza
Address: 302 College St.
#3. Dotty's
Dotty's takes classic comfort foods and reminds you why they're classics in the first place. Their cheeseburger deserves every bit of praise it gets, the fries always hit the spot, and the cocktails are fantastic. Pair this meal with their dog-friendly patio and somehow it's the perfect summer day in Toronto.
Nothing on the menu feels overcomplicated. It's thoughtfully executed, and one of the few places in the city that reminds me why neighbourhood restaurants are so special.
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Contemporary Canadian Bistro
Address: 1588 Dupont St.
#4. Tutto Panino
Tutto Panino
Lauren DiBenedetto | Narcity
This city is no stranger to sandwich spots. The usual suspects always bounce around: Lambo's, Alfie's, Crudo. But I truly think Tutto Panino deserves to be added to the rotation immediately.
Beyond serving outstanding Italian sandwiches (which let's be real, an Italian sandwich is the only kind you want), it also has something a lot of restaurants can't manufacture: genuine warmth and community. The music playing on vinyl, the friendly staff, the bright space. All cues that point towards the truth: the staff want you to stay and linger. One of the few spots in the city that can make a sandwich lunch spot feel special.
The brisket sandwich is incredible, the rotating cannoli are worth saving room for, and the vegan options are never an afterthought.
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian Sandwiches
Address: 100 Sorauren Ave.
#5. Skyline Diner
Sometimes (most of the time) I don't want an elevated brunch. I don't want anything new or buzz-worthy. I don't want a spot that attracts 1000 flashing cameras. I just want the kind of greasy-spoon breakfast with an old friend that delivers a classic dish and some laughter over a coffee cup.
Skyline delivers exactly that. It's nostalgic without feeling frozen in time; they serve up classic diner favourites along with vegan options, and they've yet to lose their old-world charm to modern renovations.
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Classic Diner
Address: 1426 Queen St. W.
#6. Paris Steak
Steakhouses used to mean special occasions, but here in the protein-dominated world of 2026, steaks should be accessible all the time! And actually (despite how ridiculous that sounds) Paris Steak makes that possible.
You can get beautifully cooked dry-aged steak in sandwich form or order steak frites without cringing when you swipe your credit card. The duck fat fries are reason enough to visit the moody French-inspired space.
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Steakhouse
Address: 120 Atlantic Ave.
#7. Fat Choi
A little-known fact about me: my favourite restaurant of all time has always been Planta on Queen Street. Ever since Planta closed all of its Toronto locations, I've been looking for another plant-based restaurant that feels just as exciting.
Meet: Fat Choi. Operating as a permanent pop-up inside Soos (can we get any more under the radar than that?), the menu takes inspiration from Southeast Asian and Asian cuisine. The key to a great vegetarian meal is to never try to replace the meat but celebrate the dish on its own. Between Char Siu bao and wok-charred rice noodle rolls, it's one of those places where even meat-loving friends leave impressed.
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Plant-Based
Address: 94 Ossington Ave.
Don't get me wrong, there's a time and a place for Toronto's hottest spot or the city's longest line. But some of the city's best meals aren't the ones dominating your TikTok feed. We lose so much of the beauty in this city when we refuse to give ourselves the chance to explore and discover.
If you're looking to switch up your usual rotation, skip the lineup and try a real hidden gem for once.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.