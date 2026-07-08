Bulk Barn vs Dollarama: We compared prices of 19 grocery items to see which store is cheaper

Some products are cheaper by more than $1 per 100 grams!

bin of ​coffee beans at Bulk Barn. Right: jars or kraft peanut butter on shelf at Dollarama

Coffee beans at Bulk Barn. Right: Kraft peanut butter at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Senior Writer

You can get a lot of products at Bulk Barn, including groceries, but is buying in bulk always the cheaper option?

Narcity compared the prices of grocery items at that retailer to those at Dollarama to find out which store is less expensive.

We looked for similar products at both stores, including peanut butter, coffee, granola bars, rice, spices, dried pasta, chips, chocolate and more.

Most items at Bulk Barn are sold based on weight, so we broke down the costs at Dollarama into "price per" figures.

Then, Narcity compared those prices to find the cheapest products.

Peanut butter

bin of Smooth peanut butter at Bulk Barn. Right: jars of Kraft smooth peanut butter at Dollarama.

Smooth peanut butter at Bulk Barn. Right: Kraft smooth peanut butter at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $1.32 per 100 grams for smooth peanut butter at Bulk Barn.

It costs $4 for a 500-gram jar of name-brand Kraft smooth peanut butter at Dollarama, which works out to $0.80 per 100 grams.

Hot chocolate powder

bin of Hot chocolate powder at Bulk Barn. Right: boxes of Carnation hot chocolate powder at Dollarama.

Hot chocolate powder at Bulk Barn. Right: Carnation hot chocolate powder at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Bulk Barn has hot chocolate powder for $1.67 per 100 grams.

At Dollarama, it costs $3.50 for a 250-gram box of Carnation hot chocolate powder.

That price breaks down to $1.40 per 100 grams.

Coffee

bin of \u200bCoffee beans at Bulk Barn. Right: jars of Instant coffee at Dollarama.

Coffee beans at Bulk Barn. Right: Instant coffee at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Bulk Barn has coffee beans, including a breakfast blend for $3.95 per 100 grams. You have to grind the beans yourself at the store or at home.

It costs $1.50 for a 50-gram jar of instant coffee at Dollarama, which works out to $3 per 100 grams.

Vanilla extract

bottles of Club House vanilla extract at Bulk Barn. Right: bottles of Vanilla extract at Dollarama.

Club House vanilla extract at Bulk Barn. Right: Vanilla extract at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $6.19 for a 500-millilitre bottle of name-brand Club House vanilla extract at Bulk Barn, which works out to $1.23 per 100 millilitres.

It costs $2.25 for a 250-millilitre bottle of vanilla extract at Dollarama, which breaks down to $0.90 per 100 millilitres.

Basmati rice

bin of Basmati rice at Bulk Barn. Right: bags of Basmati rice at Dollarama.

Basmati rice at Bulk Barn. Right: Basmati rice at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Bulk Barn has basmati rice for $0.54 per 100 grams.

You can get an 800-gram bag of basmati rice for $2.50 at Dollarama. That price breaks down to a cost of $0.31 per 100 grams.

Dried pasta

bin of \u200bDried pasta \u200bat Bulk Barn. Right: bags of Dried pasta at Dollarama.

Dried pasta at Bulk Barn. Right: Dried pasta at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

At Bulk Barn, it costs $0.60 per 100 grams for dried pasta, including macaroni, spaghetti, and fusilli.

It costs $1.25 for a 450-gram bag of dried pasta, including elbows, penne and spaghettini, at Dollarama.

That works out to just $0.27 per 100 grams.

Montreal steak spice

\u200bbin of Montreal steak spice \u200bat Bulk Barn. Right: jars of Club House Montreal steak spice at Dollarama.

Montreal steak spice at Bulk Barn. Right: Club House Montreal steak spice at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Bulk Barn has Montreal steak spice for $2.64 per 100 grams when regularly priced.

It costs $2.25 for a 60-gram bottle of name-brand Club House Montreal steak spice at Dollarama. That price works out to $3.75 per 100 grams.

Black peppercorns

bin of \u200bBlack peppercorns at Bulk Barn. Right: bottles of Black peppercorns at Dollarama.

Black peppercorns at Bulk Barn. Right: Black peppercorns at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $2.80 per 100 grams for black peppercorns at Bulk Barn.

At Dollarama, a 50-gram jar of black peppercorns with a grinder costs $2.25, which works out to $4.50 per 100 grams.

Pumpkin seeds

bin of Pumpkin seeds at Bulk Barn. Right: person holding bag of Pumpkin seeds at Dollarama.

Pumpkin seeds at Bulk Barn. Right: Pumpkin seeds at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $2.71 per 100 grams when regularly priced for pumpkin seeds at Bulk Barn.

Dollarama has a 140-gram bag of pumpkin seeds for $2, which works out to $1.42 per 100 grams.

Pretzel sticks

\u200bbin of Pretzel sticks \u200bat Bulk Barn. Right: bags of Pretzel sticks at Dollarama.

Pretzel sticks at Bulk Barn. Right: Pretzel sticks at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $0.97 per 100 grams for pretzel sticks at Bulk Barn.

At Dollarama, it costs $2.50 for a 400-gram bag of pretzel sticks. That price breaks down to $0.62 per 100 grams.

Cheese crunchies

bin of Cheese crunchies \u200bat Bulk Barn. Right: bags of Cheetos Crunchy at Dollarama.

Cheese crunchies at Bulk Barn. Right: Cheetos Crunchy at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $1.59 per 100 grams for cheese crunchies at Bulk Barn.

Dollarama has name-brand Cheetos Crunchy, and you can get a 175-gram bag for $3.

That works out to a cost of $1.71 per 100 grams.

Potato sticks

bin of Humpty Dumpty potato sticks \u200bat Bulk Barn. Right: person holding bag of Hickory Sticks at Dollarama.

Humpty Dumpty potato sticks at Bulk Barn. Right: Hickory Sticks at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

At Bulk Barn, it costs $1.80 per 100 grams for Humpty Dumpty potato sticks.

A 165-gram bag of Hickory Sticks costs $2.50 at Dollarama, which works out to $1.51 per 100 grams.

Made Good granola bars

boxes of Made Good granola bars at Bulk Barn. Right: boxes of Made Good granola bars at Dollarama.

Made Good granola bars at Bulk Barn. Right: Made Good granola bars at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $4.99 for a 120-gram box of Made Good granola bars at Bulk Barn.

It costs $3.75 for a 120-gram box of Made Good granola bars at Dollarama.

Oat beverage

bottles of Earth's Own oat beverage \u200bat Bulk Barn. Right: bottles of Earth's Own oat beverage at Dollarama.

Earth's Own oat beverage at Bulk Barn. Right: Earth's Own oat beverage at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a 675-millilitre bottle of Earth's Own oat beverage for $4.49 at Bulk Barn.

It costs $2.50 for a 675-millilitre bottle of Earth's Own oat beverage at Dollarama.

Peanut M&M's

bin of Peanut M&M's \u200bat Bulk Barn. Right: person holding bag of Peanut M&M's at Dollarama.

Peanut M&M's at Bulk Barn. Right: Peanut M&M's at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

At Bulk Barn, it costs $2.14 per 100 grams for peanut M&M's.

At Dollarama, it costs $3 for a 100-gram bag of peanut M&M's.

Mini chocolate chip cookies

bin of Mini chocolate chip cookies at Bulk Barn. Right: boxes of Chips Ahoy mini chocolate chip cookies at Dollarama.

Mini chocolate chip cookies at Bulk Barn. Right: Chips Ahoy mini chocolate chip cookies at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Bulk Barn has mini chocolate chip cookies for $1.56 per 100 grams.

Dollarama has a 156-gram box of name-brand Chips Ahoy mini chocolate chip cookies for $2.75, which works out to $1.76 per 100 grams.

Fudge cookies

bin of Dare fudge cookies at Bulk Barn. Right: boxes of Dare fudge cookies at Dollarama.

Dare fudge cookies at Bulk Barn. Right: Dare fudge cookies at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Bulk Barn has Dare fudge cookies for $1.40 per 100 grams.

You can get a 290-gram box of Dare fudge cookies for $2.75 at Dollarama. That price breaks down to $0.94 per 100 grams.

French creme cookies

bin of French creme cookies \u200bat Bulk Barn. Right: packs of French creme cookies at Dollarama.

French creme cookies at Bulk Barn. Right: French creme cookies at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $1.37 per 100 grams for French creme cookies with raspberry filling at Bulk Barn.

A 300-gram pack of French creme cookies with raspberry filling costs $2.50 at Dollarama.

That price breaks down to a cost of $0.83 per 100 grams.

Chocolate-covered blueberries

bin of Chocolate-covered blueberries \u200bat Bulk Barn. Right: person holding bag of Brookside chocolate-covered blueberries and acai at Dollarama.

Chocolate-covered blueberries at Bulk Barn. Right: Brookside chocolate-covered blueberries and acai at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $4.28 per 100 grams for chocolate-covered blueberries at Bulk Barn.

You can get a 90-gram bag of Brookside chocolate-covered blueberries and acai for $3 at Dollarama.

That works out to a cost of $3.33 per 100 grams.

WHICH STORE IS CHEAPER?

Now that we've compared prices, let's get into which store is cheaper.

Bulk Barn is cheaper for Montreal steak spice, black peppercorns, cheese crunchies, peanut M&M's, and mini chocolate chip cookies.

Dollarama has lower prices for peanut butter, hot chocolate powder, coffee, vanilla extract, rice, dried pasta, pumpkin seeds, pretzel sticks, potato sticks, granola bars, oat beverage, fudge cookies, French creme cookies, and chocolate-covered blueberries.

So, if you're looking to save money on some food products, you might consider shopping at Dollarama. Even though the sizes aren't in bulk, more items are cheaper at the retailer than at Bulk Barn!

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

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CanadaMoney
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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