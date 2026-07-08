Bulk Barn vs Dollarama: We compared prices of 19 grocery items to see which store is cheaper
Some products are cheaper by more than $1 per 100 grams!
You can get a lot of products at Bulk Barn, including groceries, but is buying in bulk always the cheaper option?
Narcity compared the prices of grocery items at that retailer to those at Dollarama to find out which store is less expensive.
We looked for similar products at both stores, including peanut butter, coffee, granola bars, rice, spices, dried pasta, chips, chocolate and more.
Most items at Bulk Barn are sold based on weight, so we broke down the costs at Dollarama into "price per" figures.
Then, Narcity compared those prices to find the cheapest products.
Peanut butter
Smooth peanut butter at Bulk Barn. Right: Kraft smooth peanut butter at Dollarama.
It costs $1.32 per 100 grams for smooth peanut butter at Bulk Barn.
It costs $4 for a 500-gram jar of name-brand Kraft smooth peanut butter at Dollarama, which works out to $0.80 per 100 grams.
Hot chocolate powder
Hot chocolate powder at Bulk Barn. Right: Carnation hot chocolate powder at Dollarama.
Bulk Barn has hot chocolate powder for $1.67 per 100 grams.
At Dollarama, it costs $3.50 for a 250-gram box of Carnation hot chocolate powder.
That price breaks down to $1.40 per 100 grams.
Coffee
Coffee beans at Bulk Barn. Right: Instant coffee at Dollarama.
Bulk Barn has coffee beans, including a breakfast blend for $3.95 per 100 grams. You have to grind the beans yourself at the store or at home.
It costs $1.50 for a 50-gram jar of instant coffee at Dollarama, which works out to $3 per 100 grams.
Vanilla extract
Club House vanilla extract at Bulk Barn. Right: Vanilla extract at Dollarama.
It costs $6.19 for a 500-millilitre bottle of name-brand Club House vanilla extract at Bulk Barn, which works out to $1.23 per 100 millilitres.
It costs $2.25 for a 250-millilitre bottle of vanilla extract at Dollarama, which breaks down to $0.90 per 100 millilitres.
Basmati rice
Basmati rice at Bulk Barn. Right: Basmati rice at Dollarama.
Bulk Barn has basmati rice for $0.54 per 100 grams.
You can get an 800-gram bag of basmati rice for $2.50 at Dollarama. That price breaks down to a cost of $0.31 per 100 grams.
Dried pasta
Dried pasta at Bulk Barn. Right: Dried pasta at Dollarama.
At Bulk Barn, it costs $0.60 per 100 grams for dried pasta, including macaroni, spaghetti, and fusilli.
It costs $1.25 for a 450-gram bag of dried pasta, including elbows, penne and spaghettini, at Dollarama.
That works out to just $0.27 per 100 grams.
Montreal steak spice
Montreal steak spice at Bulk Barn. Right: Club House Montreal steak spice at Dollarama.
Bulk Barn has Montreal steak spice for $2.64 per 100 grams when regularly priced.
It costs $2.25 for a 60-gram bottle of name-brand Club House Montreal steak spice at Dollarama. That price works out to $3.75 per 100 grams.
Black peppercorns
Black peppercorns at Bulk Barn. Right: Black peppercorns at Dollarama.
It costs $2.80 per 100 grams for black peppercorns at Bulk Barn.
At Dollarama, a 50-gram jar of black peppercorns with a grinder costs $2.25, which works out to $4.50 per 100 grams.
Pumpkin seeds
Pumpkin seeds at Bulk Barn. Right: Pumpkin seeds at Dollarama.
It costs $2.71 per 100 grams when regularly priced for pumpkin seeds at Bulk Barn.
Dollarama has a 140-gram bag of pumpkin seeds for $2, which works out to $1.42 per 100 grams.
Pretzel sticks
Pretzel sticks at Bulk Barn. Right: Pretzel sticks at Dollarama.
It costs $0.97 per 100 grams for pretzel sticks at Bulk Barn.
At Dollarama, it costs $2.50 for a 400-gram bag of pretzel sticks. That price breaks down to $0.62 per 100 grams.
Cheese crunchies
Cheese crunchies at Bulk Barn. Right: Cheetos Crunchy at Dollarama.
It costs $1.59 per 100 grams for cheese crunchies at Bulk Barn.
Dollarama has name-brand Cheetos Crunchy, and you can get a 175-gram bag for $3.
That works out to a cost of $1.71 per 100 grams.
Potato sticks
Humpty Dumpty potato sticks at Bulk Barn. Right: Hickory Sticks at Dollarama.
At Bulk Barn, it costs $1.80 per 100 grams for Humpty Dumpty potato sticks.
A 165-gram bag of Hickory Sticks costs $2.50 at Dollarama, which works out to $1.51 per 100 grams.
Made Good granola bars
Made Good granola bars at Bulk Barn. Right: Made Good granola bars at Dollarama.
It costs $4.99 for a 120-gram box of Made Good granola bars at Bulk Barn.
It costs $3.75 for a 120-gram box of Made Good granola bars at Dollarama.
Oat beverage
Earth's Own oat beverage at Bulk Barn. Right: Earth's Own oat beverage at Dollarama.
You can get a 675-millilitre bottle of Earth's Own oat beverage for $4.49 at Bulk Barn.
It costs $2.50 for a 675-millilitre bottle of Earth's Own oat beverage at Dollarama.
Peanut M&M's
Peanut M&M's at Bulk Barn. Right: Peanut M&M's at Dollarama.
At Bulk Barn, it costs $2.14 per 100 grams for peanut M&M's.
At Dollarama, it costs $3 for a 100-gram bag of peanut M&M's.
Mini chocolate chip cookies
Mini chocolate chip cookies at Bulk Barn. Right: Chips Ahoy mini chocolate chip cookies at Dollarama.
Bulk Barn has mini chocolate chip cookies for $1.56 per 100 grams.
Dollarama has a 156-gram box of name-brand Chips Ahoy mini chocolate chip cookies for $2.75, which works out to $1.76 per 100 grams.
Fudge cookies
Dare fudge cookies at Bulk Barn. Right: Dare fudge cookies at Dollarama.
Bulk Barn has Dare fudge cookies for $1.40 per 100 grams.
You can get a 290-gram box of Dare fudge cookies for $2.75 at Dollarama. That price breaks down to $0.94 per 100 grams.
French creme cookies
French creme cookies at Bulk Barn. Right: French creme cookies at Dollarama.
It costs $1.37 per 100 grams for French creme cookies with raspberry filling at Bulk Barn.
A 300-gram pack of French creme cookies with raspberry filling costs $2.50 at Dollarama.
That price breaks down to a cost of $0.83 per 100 grams.
Chocolate-covered blueberries
Chocolate-covered blueberries at Bulk Barn. Right: Brookside chocolate-covered blueberries and acai at Dollarama.
It costs $4.28 per 100 grams for chocolate-covered blueberries at Bulk Barn.
You can get a 90-gram bag of Brookside chocolate-covered blueberries and acai for $3 at Dollarama.
That works out to a cost of $3.33 per 100 grams.
WHICH STORE IS CHEAPER?
Now that we've compared prices, let's get into which store is cheaper.
Bulk Barn is cheaper for Montreal steak spice, black peppercorns, cheese crunchies, peanut M&M's, and mini chocolate chip cookies.
Dollarama has lower prices for peanut butter, hot chocolate powder, coffee, vanilla extract, rice, dried pasta, pumpkin seeds, pretzel sticks, potato sticks, granola bars, oat beverage, fudge cookies, French creme cookies, and chocolate-covered blueberries.
So, if you're looking to save money on some food products, you might consider shopping at Dollarama. Even though the sizes aren't in bulk, more items are cheaper at the retailer than at Bulk Barn!
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.