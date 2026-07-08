In the news today: Carney at NATO, Trump labour tariffs, cancer blood tests
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed …
Carney says NATO spending shift underway amid Trump pressure on allies
Prime Minister Mark Carney says NATO countries are bolstering their own defence forces as U.S. President Donald Trump threatens to pull out of the alliance.
Trump has long said allies don't spend enough on defence and that the U.S. has carried more than its fair share of NATO's defence spending burden.
Carney told reporters in Turkey on the last day of the summit that Trump is looking to shift the burden, just as former U.S. president Barack Obama sought to do, and that the shift is happening.
Carney also said that NATO's defence spending target of five per cent by 2035 is set to be reviewed within the next four years as threats evolve.
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Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks as he arrives for the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
Carney defends appointment of his principal secretary to Senate
Prime Minister Mark Carney is defending the appointment of his principal secretary Tom Pitfield to the Senate.
Pitfield, a longtime Liberal strategist, was one of four new appointments announced Tuesday, as the prime minister drops the non-partisan criteria for appointments to the upper chamber.
Carney told reporters on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Turkey that Pitfield is an entrepreneur and philanthropist with strong knowledge about technology.
Also appointed to the upper chamber was Conservative MP Richard Martel, and a spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office confirmed Carney selected these two appointments himself.
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President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Canada says there's no basis for Trump's forced labour tariffs
The Canadian government told the Trump administration that new legislation combating forced labour in supply chains should shield Canada from new tariffs.
In a written submission to the United States Trade Representative's office, the Government of Canada says it is committed to working closely with the U.S. to eradicate forced labour.
In light of Canada's existing prohibition and newly introduced labour import legislation, the federal government says there is no basis for U.S. President Donald Trump's latest duties linked to forced labour.
Ottawa's case was among more than 1,500 written submissions from nations and industry groups ahead of a three-day hearing in Washington this week.
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Paul Lonergan is pictured in 2025 after he was able to return to playing hockey following his cancer treatments. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Paul Lonergan (Mandatory Credit)
Can a blood test tell patients if their cancer is coming back? Researchers are on it
Researchers at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre in Toronto are working on a large trial to determine if a blood test can detect tiny amounts of cancer remaining after patients have been treated.
Lead investigator Dr. Lillian Siu says smaller studies around the world have shown evidence that cancer DNA can show up in the blood in amounts too small to be identified by CT scans.
But large-scale studies are needed to prove that, so Siu and her team are enrolling 7,000 patients who have completed their radiation, chemotherapy or other cancer treatments and are testing their blood to find microscopic quantities of tumour DNA.
If the test — also known as a liquid biopsy — is positive, those patients could get additional experimental treatments, such as new immunotherapies, to try to prevent the cancer from coming back.
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Colombia fans march ahead of a World Cup Round of 16 soccer match against Switzerland, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
Vancouver and Colombia bow out of World Cup, as Swiss get the last hurrah
The thrills of a penalty shootout between Colombia and Switzerland, after a scoreless half-hour of extra time, let Canada wring just a little more World Cup excitement out of its hosting duties as they came to a close on Tuesday.
And in the end it was Colombia bowing out alongside Vancouver, while the Swiss booked a ticket to meet world champions Argentina in the quarterfinals.
World Cup volunteer Javiera Uribe says she is sad Vancouver's role in the tournament was coming to an end, but that "nothing lasts forever."
The Vancouver resident's favourite memory was the way different countries' supporters would come together to celebrate on Granville Street in the downtown core.
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This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2026.
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