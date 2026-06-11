13 products at Walmart that are actually cheaper than Dollarama

Some price differences are close to $2 per 100 grams.

jar of kraft peanut butter on shelf at walmart. right: boxes of chewy granola bars on shelves at dollarama

Kraft peanut butter at Walmart. Right: Chewy granola bars at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Senior Writer

With high prices for groceries at a lot of stores in Canada, you might be getting food from Dollarama or considering shopping there.

Even though items typically cost $5 or less at the dollar retailer, many of the products sold there are actually cheaper at Walmart.

You can get a better value for groceries like peanut butter, tea, cereal, olive oil and snacks.

If you want to know what costs less at Walmart, here are some grocery products with cheaper prices than Dollarama.

Kraft peanut butter

jar of \u200bKraft peanut butter at Walmart. Right: jars of Kraft peanut butter at Dollarama.

Kraft peanut butter at Walmart. Right: Kraft peanut butter at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

At Walmart, it costs $10.97 for a two-kilogram jar of Kraft peanut butter. That means you pay just $0.54 per 100 grams.

It costs $4 for a 500-gram jar of Kraft peanut butter at Dollarama, which works out to $0.80 per 100 grams.

You get more bang for your buck with the bulk-sized product at Walmart since it's $0.26 cheaper per 100 grams.

Honey Nut Cheerios

boxes of Honey Nut Cheerios at Walmart. Right: boxes of Honey Nut Cheerios at Dollarama.

Honey Nut Cheerios at Walmart. Right: Honey Nut Cheerios at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Walmart has a 1.3-kilogram box of Honey Nut Cheerios for $9.47, so you pay $0.72 per 100 grams.

A 292-gram box of Honey Nut Cheerios costs $2.75 at Dollarama. That price breaks down to $0.94 per 100 grams.

There's a $0.22 price difference per 100 grams between the Dollarama and Walmart products.

Tetley orange pekoe tea

boxes of \u200bTetley orange pekoe tea at Walmart. Right: boxes of Tetley orange pekoe tea at Dollarama.

Tetley orange pekoe tea at Walmart. Right: Tetley orange pekoe tea at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $11.97 for a 681-gram box of Tetley orange pekoe tea with 216 tea bags at Walmart.

That price breaks down to $1.75 per 100 grams and just $0.05 per tea bag.

Dollarama has a 113-gram box of Tetley orange pekoe tea with 36 tea bags for $2.75.

That works out to a cost of $2.43 per 100 grams and $0.07 per tea bag.

So, the product at Walmart is cheaper both per 100 grams and per tea bag.

Club House steak spice

person holding bottle of Club House Montreal steak spice at Walmart. Right: bottles of Club House Montreal steak spice at Dollarama.

Club House Montreal steak spice at Walmart. Right: Club House Montreal steak spice at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a 188-gram bottle of Club House Montreal steak spice at Walmart for $4.97, which works out to $2.64 per 100 grams.

It costs $2.25 for a 60-gram bottle of Club House Montreal steak spice at Dollarama, which breaks down to $3.75 per 100 grams.

Walmart's price for this product is $1.41 cheaper per 100 grams than Dollarama's price.

Kraft Dinner

case of Kraft Dinner at Walmart. Right: boxes of Kraft Dinner at Dollarama.

Kraft Dinner at Walmart. Right: Kraft Dinner at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Walmart has a 12-pack of 200-gram Kraft Dinner boxes for $13.97, which means you pay $1.16 per box and $0.58 per 100 grams.

Dollarama has a 200-gram box of Kraft Dinner for $1.50, which works out to $0.75 per 100 grams.

You get a better value both per box and per 100 grams with the bulk-sized product at Walmart.

Olive oil

jars of Great Value extra virgin olive oil at Walmart. Right: jars of Buongusto extra virgin olive oil at Dollarama.

Great Value extra virgin olive oil at Walmart. Right: Buongusto extra virgin olive oil at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Great Value extra virgin olive oil costs $10.97 at Walmart for a one-litre bottle.

That means you pay $1.09 per 100 millilitres.

It costs $3.50 for a 250-millilitre bottle of discount brand Buongusto extra virgin olive oil at Dollarama.

That price breaks down to $1.40 per 100 millilitres.

Walmart's store brand product is $0.31 cheaper per 100 millilitres.

Made Good granola bites

boxes of Made Good granola bites at Walmart. Right: person holding bag of Made Good granola bites at Dollarama.

Made Good granola bites at Walmart. Right: Made Good granola bites at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Walmart has a 120-gram box of Made Good granola bites for $2.24, which works out to a cost of $1.86 per 100 grams.

At Dollarama, a 100-gram bag of Made Good granola bites costs $3.

You pay $1.14 less per 100 grams for this product at Walmart than you do at Dollarama.

Peanut M&M's

person holding bag of \u200bPeanut M&M's at Walmart. Right: person holding bag of Peanut M&M's at Dollarama.

Peanut M&M's at Walmart. Right: Peanut M&M's at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $10.18 for a 345-gram bag of peanut M&M's at Walmart, which breaks down to $2.95 per 100 grams.

It costs $3 for a 100-gram bag of peanut M&M's at Dollarama.

You can save a few cents per 100 grams by getting this snack at Walmart instead of Dollarama.

Chewy granola bars

boxes of Chewy chocolate chip granola bars at Walmart. Right: boxes of Chewy chocolate chip granola bars at Dollarama.

Chewy chocolate chip granola bars at Walmart. Right: Chewy chocolate chip granola bars at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Walmart has a 960-gram box of Chewy chocolate chip granola bars with 40 bars for $9.96.

That cost breaks down to $1.03 per 100 grams and $0.24 per bar.

Dollarama has a 120-gram box of Chewy chocolate chip granola bars with five bars for $2.50.

That works out to $2.08 per 100 grams and $0.50 per bar.

So, you pay $1.05 less per 100 grams and $0.26 per granola bar at Walmart.

Rice Krispies Squares

boxes of Rice Krispies Squares at Walmart. Right: boxes of Rice Krispies Squares at Dollarama.

Rice Krispies Squares at Walmart. Right: Rice Krispies Squares at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

  1. It costs $9.97 for a 660-gram box of Rice Krispies Squares with 30 bars at Walmart.

That works out to $1.51 per 100 grams and $0.33 per bar.

At Dollarama, it costs $2.50 for a 132-gram box of Rice Krispies Squares with six bars.

That price breaks down to $1.89 per 100 grams and $0.41 per bar.

Walmart has a better value both per 100 grams and per bar for Rice Krispies Squares.

Made Good granola bars

boxes of Made Good granola bars at Walmart. Right: boxes of Made Good granola bars at Dollarama.

Made Good granola bars at Walmart. Right: Made Good granola bars at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

At Walmart, it costs $2.24 for a 120-gram box of Made Good granola bars.

It costs $3.75 for a 120-gram box of Made Good granola bars at Dollarama.

This product is $1.51 cheaper at Walmart!

Brookside chocolate-covered fruit

person holding bag of Brookside chocolate-covered acai and blueberries at Walmart. Right: bags of Brookside chocolate-covered acai and blueberries at Dollarama.\u200b

Brookside chocolate-covered acai and blueberries at Walmart. Right: Brookside chocolate-covered acai and blueberries at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

A 595-gram bag of Brookside chocolate-covered acai and blueberries costs $12.78 at Walmart, which works out to $2.14 per 100 grams.

Dollarama has a 90-gram bag of Brookside chocolate-covered acai and blueberries for $3, which means it costs $3.33 per 100 grams.

The price difference between Walmart and Dollarama is $1.19 per 100 grams for this product.

Reese's Minis

person holding bag of \u200bReese's Minis at Walmart. Right: bags of Reese's Minis at Dollarama.

Reese's Minis at Walmart. Right: Reese's Minis at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get an 800-gram bag of Reese's Minis for $14.98 at Walmart, which breaks down to $1.87 per 100 grams.

It costs $3 for a 104-gram bag of Reese's Minis at Dollarama, which works out to $2.88 per 100 grams.

The bulk-sized version of this snack at Walmart is $1.01 cheaper per 100 grams!

READ NEXT: 11 Dollarama grocery products you can get that are cheaper than items at Walmart

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

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  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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