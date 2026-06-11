13 products at Walmart that are actually cheaper than Dollarama
Some price differences are close to $2 per 100 grams.
With high prices for groceries at a lot of stores in Canada, you might be getting food from Dollarama or considering shopping there.
Even though items typically cost $5 or less at the dollar retailer, many of the products sold there are actually cheaper at Walmart.
You can get a better value for groceries like peanut butter, tea, cereal, olive oil and snacks.
If you want to know what costs less at Walmart, here are some grocery products with cheaper prices than Dollarama.
Kraft peanut butter
Kraft peanut butter at Walmart. Right: Kraft peanut butter at Dollarama.
At Walmart, it costs $10.97 for a two-kilogram jar of Kraft peanut butter. That means you pay just $0.54 per 100 grams.
It costs $4 for a 500-gram jar of Kraft peanut butter at Dollarama, which works out to $0.80 per 100 grams.
You get more bang for your buck with the bulk-sized product at Walmart since it's $0.26 cheaper per 100 grams.
Honey Nut Cheerios
Honey Nut Cheerios at Walmart. Right: Honey Nut Cheerios at Dollarama.
Walmart has a 1.3-kilogram box of Honey Nut Cheerios for $9.47, so you pay $0.72 per 100 grams.
A 292-gram box of Honey Nut Cheerios costs $2.75 at Dollarama. That price breaks down to $0.94 per 100 grams.
There's a $0.22 price difference per 100 grams between the Dollarama and Walmart products.
Tetley orange pekoe tea
Tetley orange pekoe tea at Walmart. Right: Tetley orange pekoe tea at Dollarama.
It costs $11.97 for a 681-gram box of Tetley orange pekoe tea with 216 tea bags at Walmart.
That price breaks down to $1.75 per 100 grams and just $0.05 per tea bag.
Dollarama has a 113-gram box of Tetley orange pekoe tea with 36 tea bags for $2.75.
That works out to a cost of $2.43 per 100 grams and $0.07 per tea bag.
So, the product at Walmart is cheaper both per 100 grams and per tea bag.
Club House steak spice
Club House Montreal steak spice at Walmart. Right: Club House Montreal steak spice at Dollarama.
You can get a 188-gram bottle of Club House Montreal steak spice at Walmart for $4.97, which works out to $2.64 per 100 grams.
It costs $2.25 for a 60-gram bottle of Club House Montreal steak spice at Dollarama, which breaks down to $3.75 per 100 grams.
Walmart's price for this product is $1.41 cheaper per 100 grams than Dollarama's price.
Kraft Dinner
Kraft Dinner at Walmart. Right: Kraft Dinner at Dollarama.
Walmart has a 12-pack of 200-gram Kraft Dinner boxes for $13.97, which means you pay $1.16 per box and $0.58 per 100 grams.
Dollarama has a 200-gram box of Kraft Dinner for $1.50, which works out to $0.75 per 100 grams.
You get a better value both per box and per 100 grams with the bulk-sized product at Walmart.
Olive oil
Great Value extra virgin olive oil at Walmart. Right: Buongusto extra virgin olive oil at Dollarama.
Great Value extra virgin olive oil costs $10.97 at Walmart for a one-litre bottle.
That means you pay $1.09 per 100 millilitres.
It costs $3.50 for a 250-millilitre bottle of discount brand Buongusto extra virgin olive oil at Dollarama.
That price breaks down to $1.40 per 100 millilitres.
Walmart's store brand product is $0.31 cheaper per 100 millilitres.
Made Good granola bites
Made Good granola bites at Walmart. Right: Made Good granola bites at Dollarama.
Walmart has a 120-gram box of Made Good granola bites for $2.24, which works out to a cost of $1.86 per 100 grams.
At Dollarama, a 100-gram bag of Made Good granola bites costs $3.
You pay $1.14 less per 100 grams for this product at Walmart than you do at Dollarama.
Peanut M&M's
Peanut M&M's at Walmart. Right: Peanut M&M's at Dollarama.
It costs $10.18 for a 345-gram bag of peanut M&M's at Walmart, which breaks down to $2.95 per 100 grams.
It costs $3 for a 100-gram bag of peanut M&M's at Dollarama.
You can save a few cents per 100 grams by getting this snack at Walmart instead of Dollarama.
Chewy granola bars
Chewy chocolate chip granola bars at Walmart. Right: Chewy chocolate chip granola bars at Dollarama.
Walmart has a 960-gram box of Chewy chocolate chip granola bars with 40 bars for $9.96.
That cost breaks down to $1.03 per 100 grams and $0.24 per bar.
Dollarama has a 120-gram box of Chewy chocolate chip granola bars with five bars for $2.50.
That works out to $2.08 per 100 grams and $0.50 per bar.
So, you pay $1.05 less per 100 grams and $0.26 per granola bar at Walmart.
Rice Krispies Squares
Rice Krispies Squares at Walmart. Right: Rice Krispies Squares at Dollarama.
- It costs $9.97 for a 660-gram box of Rice Krispies Squares with 30 bars at Walmart.
That works out to $1.51 per 100 grams and $0.33 per bar.
At Dollarama, it costs $2.50 for a 132-gram box of Rice Krispies Squares with six bars.
That price breaks down to $1.89 per 100 grams and $0.41 per bar.
Walmart has a better value both per 100 grams and per bar for Rice Krispies Squares.
Made Good granola bars
Made Good granola bars at Walmart. Right: Made Good granola bars at Dollarama.
At Walmart, it costs $2.24 for a 120-gram box of Made Good granola bars.
It costs $3.75 for a 120-gram box of Made Good granola bars at Dollarama.
This product is $1.51 cheaper at Walmart!
Brookside chocolate-covered fruit
Brookside chocolate-covered acai and blueberries at Walmart. Right: Brookside chocolate-covered acai and blueberries at Dollarama.
A 595-gram bag of Brookside chocolate-covered acai and blueberries costs $12.78 at Walmart, which works out to $2.14 per 100 grams.
Dollarama has a 90-gram bag of Brookside chocolate-covered acai and blueberries for $3, which means it costs $3.33 per 100 grams.
The price difference between Walmart and Dollarama is $1.19 per 100 grams for this product.
Reese's Minis
Reese's Minis at Walmart. Right: Reese's Minis at Dollarama.
You can get an 800-gram bag of Reese's Minis for $14.98 at Walmart, which breaks down to $1.87 per 100 grams.
It costs $3 for a 104-gram bag of Reese's Minis at Dollarama, which works out to $2.88 per 100 grams.
The bulk-sized version of this snack at Walmart is $1.01 cheaper per 100 grams!
READ NEXT: 11 Dollarama grocery products you can get that are cheaper than items at Walmart
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.