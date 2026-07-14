9 Maritime phrases that confused me so much as an Ontarian who moved there
It's "right" confusing.
Part of the charm of moving somewhere new is getting to know the local traditions, customs and even the way people speak. Every region has its own slang, and while we all live in Canada, it's amazing how different we can sound from coast to coast. The Maritimes are no exception. In fact, I'd argue they have some of the most unique phrases and lingo in the country.
Moving from Ontario to Prince Edward Island was a culture shock in more ways than one, and learning the local vocabulary was definitely part of the experience. There were plenty of words and expressions I'd never heard before, and more than once I found myself nodding along while secretly wondering what everyone was talking about.
Here are 9 Maritime phrases and lingo that confused me so much as an Ontarian.
1. "Come From Away"
This was by far the most common phrase I heard after people found out I was from Ontario. The first time an Islander calls you 'from away,' it almost sounds endearing, and, on the surface, it makes perfect sense. If you weren't born and raised on Prince Edward Island, you're quite literally from somewhere else.
But the phrase carries a little more weight than that. Being "from away" isn't just about where you live; it's an identity that sets you apart from lifelong Islanders. Whether you've been on the Island for six months or 20 years, many locals will still consider you "from away." It's not necessarily meant as an insult, but it does reinforce that you're an outsider — and that's something you quickly learn after moving there.
2. "Who's your father?"
Another identifying term. Because Islanders are so closely connected and basically know everyone — or are potentially related to everyone — one quick way of figuring out where you're from on the Island is by asking, "Who's your father?" (or "Who's your mother?").
Of course, no one ever said this to me, but overhearing it for the first time was a bit of a "Whoa, what? Why are they asking about your father?" moment. Then you realize it's just shorthand for an introduction and a way of placing someone through their family connections.
3. "Give'er"
I feel like this is the quintessential Atlantic Canadian thing to say.
Basically, when you're going all out or just fully committing to something, you say, "Give'er."
If you're trying to get a stubborn boat engine going, you're going to "give'er" until it finally starts. Or if you're excited for a day of fishing, golfing or heading to the beach, you might say, "We're going to give'er today."
It's basically another way of saying, "Let's go for it" or "We're going all out."
At first, you might think, "Give her what?" But really, it means you're really giving it your all, and I think that's fun.
4. Getting 'Screeched in'
Luckily, I already knew this term before moving to the Maritimes because my dad's from Newfoundland, and we've even hosted a "Screeched In" party before.
Essentially, it's a tradition where visitors are ceremonially welcomed as honorary Newfoundlanders by taking a shot of Screech (Newfoundland rum), having a bite of "Newfoundland steak" (which is actually fried bologna), reciting a Newfoundland phrase or oath, and kissing a cod (yes, really).
5. Using 'some' to mean 'very'
Another unique turn of phrase used in the Maritimes is how people use "some" to mean "very."
You'll hear things like "That was some good" or "She was some pretty."
At first, it might not sound very complimentary — or even grammatically correct — but using "some" before an adjective is a way to emphasize it. In other words, it's a compliment. If someone says your cooking is "some good," they're saying it's really good.
6. "Buddy" means everyone
Maritimers use the word "buddy" to describe just about anyone — and no, it doesn't necessarily mean they're actually your friend. Most of the time, it doesn't.
"Buddy at the gas station helped me out," or "Buddy at the corner store got a free lotto ticket."
It's just a casual (and sometimes not-so-friendly) way of addressing or referring to someone, without necessarily knowing their name.
7. It's 'slippy' outside
Instead of saying "slippery outside," many Islanders say "slippy," which is kind of cute and very commonly used, especially in winter.
It doesn't just mean slightly slippery; it usually refers to ice, wet conditions, or anything that makes walking or driving tricky.
You'll hear it used as a warning just as much as a description, like when someone says, "It's slippy out there," before you even open the door.
8. How she goin'?
No, this isn't referring to someone asking where someone is going. It can mean how someone is doing, or even how something is operating, like a car or the weather.
Another unique feature of Maritime speech is the use of the pronoun "she" to refer to inanimate objects such as boats, cars, and even the weather.
Everything becomes "she."
"She's cold outside." "She's dragging along, but I'm putting her into the mechanic's tomorrow." "She's a beaut!"
9. "Right" as an intensifier
One thing I noticed pretty quickly is how often Islanders use the word "right" to emphasize something. Instead of just saying something is cold, hot, or busy, you'll hear things like "it's right cold out there" or "that's right good." At first, it might sound like a grammar mistake or just extra wording, but it actually works as a simple way to add emphasis.
It's used in everyday conversation, often without people even thinking about it. You'll hear it in casual greetings too, like responding to "How's she going?" with "She's right good."
It's one of those small linguistic habits that makes the speech in the Maritimes feel distinct, even though it's easy to understand once you get used to it.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.