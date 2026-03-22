15 Canadian slang terms I use that my American friends get so confused by

Write "cheeeeeers" on my tombstone.

Man and woman posing at bowling alley. Right: Four men smiling with beers on the table.

Two Canadian buddies on a night out. Right: Canadian Hockey bro with beers.

Sienna Palmeri | Narcity
Contributing Writer

Canadian slang is not one-size-fits-all.

Some of its regional — "reaching"? Unmistakably Toronto.

"Birds", "rip", "chirp", "beauty", "rocket", "dusted" — all hockey bro slang that can probably be fit into one sentence if he wasn't afraid of the moment.

But across the country, we share a few signature slang terms that unite us. And yes, #15 is the backbone of this nation.

Calculate your score at the end to see how Canadian you are.

This article was unofficially co-written by the boys in the group chat I've known since elementary school. Shout out to Tommy, Landon, and Josh.

1. "There he is"

Definition: Hello (sarcastic)

Instead of saying "hello," we say "there he is." Applies to both genders.

Example:

See your boy from HS?

"There he issss".

See your aunt at your mom's birthday party?

"There he is".

The American equivalent: No equivalent. They are not as sarcastic as we are.

2. "Double-Double"

Definition: A cup of coffee with a double serving of both sugar and cream (alt: you can get a single-single).

Americans not knowing this one genuinely surprised me. I thought a "double-double" was a thing. I tried to get one at a Dunkin' Donuts, but the kid at the front just said "no" because he didn't know what I was asking for.

Example:

"Hey, no yeah, can I get a double-double and 40 Timbits — just for one, yeah."

3. "That tracks"

Definition: When something makes sense, is logical, or is consistent with past behaviour.

"That tracks" is my #1 most used slang. I say it ALL the time. I have one friend in particular who is so fascinated by my use of "that tracks". Every time I say it, she just repeats it. Like an echo.

Americans ALWAYS ask me what this one means. Which is wild because it seems extremely intuitive?

Example:

"Jeremy got a DUI because he was drinking and driving".

"Yeah, that tracks."

Why does this track? Well, because the letter of the law aside, Jeremy is a raging alcoholic.

4. "Pack it in"

Definition: To stop doing something, to quit while you're ahead.

Example:

"You seeing that girl tonight or what?"

"Nah, she wants kids, I had to pack it in".

The American equivalent: "I'm not down anymore".

5. "Give'r"

Definition: 1) Work hard, 2) Get wasted and go as hard as possible, 3) Finish a task in a quick and efficient manner

Example:

"He's really givin 'er on the ice today".

6. "Lets go for a rip"

Definition: Go for a drive.

Example:

"Buddy got a new car and asked me if I wanted to go for a rip."

7. "Rager"

Definition: A big house party.

I don't know if this one is still kicking around, but I pray it is. I hope you're still doing FB Event pages, too, kids.

Example:

"Theo is throwing a rager Saturday, you going?"

8. "Hack a dart"

Definition:

Darts = cigarettes.

Hacking = smoking one.

Example:

"You wanna hack a dart?"

The American equivalent: "Can I bum a ciggie?"(Not exact translation).

9. "Mickey" and "Two-Six"

Definition: A small 375 ml bottle of hard liquor (Mickey), A large 750ml bottle of hard liquor (Two-Six)

Example:

*kids outside the liquor store to a college student*

"Can you boot for us?"

"What do you want?"

"A mickey of Captain Mo's"

10. "Simmer Down"

Definition: Settle down/calm down

This one has British origins, but as a former colony, slang knows no border. Simmer down is often said by the agitator in the situation.

Example:

"That bird is on an absolute tear — simmer down, love!'"

The American equivalent: "Yo, chill, bro".

11. "Rank"

Definition: Absolutely foul (used as an insult).

The American version of this slang is "dank," except "dank" can also mean good. Rank never means good.

Example:

"Don't take your shoes off. Your feet are straight rank, buddy".

12. "Celly"

Definition: Shorthand for "celebration".

My 32-year-old brother, who is the Assistant Captain of his beer league, loves a celly. Particularly one with the boys.

But even though this term is primarily used to celebrate after a goal in hockey, "celly" is also shorthand for getting drunk with the boys. There are no limits on what one can "celly".

"Celly" may be a border-crossing term, but I'll say I've never heard it said ONCE in the 10 years I've lived in the USA. And I've heard it multiple times — even partook in a celly — anytime I've come back home.

Example:

Got fired from your job? "Let's celly hard".

Note: you cannot celly sober. In all my years, I've never heard of a sour punch straw celly.

13. "Wheels"

Definition: A cross between flirting and having game.

Example:

"He's wheeling me" = He's trying to get with me.

"He has wheels" = He's got good game.

"You wheeling her?" = Are you actively pursuing her?

Variation:

"He has square wheels" = Insult. He has no game.

The American equivalent: Is he trying to hit?

14. "Pinner"

Definition: Diss for a skinny dude (diss).

Example:

"Buddy's a straight pin".

#15. "Buddy" – and all it's variations

Definition:

The crowning jewel of Canadian slang. It's not what buddy means; it's how you mean it when you say it. How thick your Canadian accent is, and how big your grin is when you do.

Example:

"Buddy here was just sayin'..."

"You alright there, buddy?"

The American equivalent: "bro" or "dude". I never hear a "buddy" in the US out there in the wild.

Note: When your BF calls you this, it's not the friend zone, it's a term of endearment.

Score:

0-5: You can't vote in Canada

6 - 9: You're a cool girl who had an older brother

10-13: There's no better feeling than cheers'ing your boys.

14-15: You're from Alberta

16: Heck ya, Buddy. Molson runs through your veins.


The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

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  • Sienna Palmeri

    Contributing Writer

    Sienna (she/her) is a Contributing Writer for Narcity. She is a born-and-raised Vancouverite, whose claim to fame is that she liked Gastown before it was cool. She studied creative writing at Goldsmiths University in London, then continued her education at the Vancouver Film School. While her creative work spans many forms of writing, Sienna's first love has always been writing lists on her notes app. From bars off the beaten path to passionate essays about her love for Nickelback, Sienna's thrilled to share all of her insider insights about the city she calls home.

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