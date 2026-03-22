15 Canadian slang terms I use that my American friends get so confused by
Write "cheeeeeers" on my tombstone.
Canadian slang is not one-size-fits-all.
Some of its regional — "reaching"? Unmistakably Toronto.
"Birds", "rip", "chirp", "beauty", "rocket", "dusted" — all hockey bro slang that can probably be fit into one sentence if he wasn't afraid of the moment.
But across the country, we share a few signature slang terms that unite us. And yes, #15 is the backbone of this nation.
Calculate your score at the end to see how Canadian you are.
This article was unofficially co-written by the boys in the group chat I've known since elementary school. Shout out to Tommy, Landon, and Josh.
1. "There he is"
Definition: Hello (sarcastic)
Instead of saying "hello," we say "there he is." Applies to both genders.
Example:
See your boy from HS?
"There he issss".
See your aunt at your mom's birthday party?
"There he is".
The American equivalent: No equivalent. They are not as sarcastic as we are.
2. "Double-Double"
Definition: A cup of coffee with a double serving of both sugar and cream (alt: you can get a single-single).
Americans not knowing this one genuinely surprised me. I thought a "double-double" was a thing. I tried to get one at a Dunkin' Donuts, but the kid at the front just said "no" because he didn't know what I was asking for.
Example:
"Hey, no yeah, can I get a double-double and 40 Timbits — just for one, yeah."
3. "That tracks"
Definition: When something makes sense, is logical, or is consistent with past behaviour.
"That tracks" is my #1 most used slang. I say it ALL the time. I have one friend in particular who is so fascinated by my use of "that tracks". Every time I say it, she just repeats it. Like an echo.
Americans ALWAYS ask me what this one means. Which is wild because it seems extremely intuitive?
Example:
"Jeremy got a DUI because he was drinking and driving".
"Yeah, that tracks."
Why does this track? Well, because the letter of the law aside, Jeremy is a raging alcoholic.
4. "Pack it in"
Definition: To stop doing something, to quit while you're ahead.
Example:
"You seeing that girl tonight or what?"
"Nah, she wants kids, I had to pack it in".
The American equivalent: "I'm not down anymore".
5. "Give'r"
Definition: 1) Work hard, 2) Get wasted and go as hard as possible, 3) Finish a task in a quick and efficient manner
Example:
"He's really givin 'er on the ice today".
6. "Lets go for a rip"
Definition: Go for a drive.
Example:
"Buddy got a new car and asked me if I wanted to go for a rip."
7. "Rager"
Definition: A big house party.
I don't know if this one is still kicking around, but I pray it is. I hope you're still doing FB Event pages, too, kids.
Example:
"Theo is throwing a rager Saturday, you going?"
8. "Hack a dart"
Definition:
Darts = cigarettes.
Hacking = smoking one.
Example:
"You wanna hack a dart?"
The American equivalent: "Can I bum a ciggie?"(Not exact translation).
9. "Mickey" and "Two-Six"
Definition: A small 375 ml bottle of hard liquor (Mickey), A large 750ml bottle of hard liquor (Two-Six)
Example:
*kids outside the liquor store to a college student*
"Can you boot for us?"
"What do you want?"
"A mickey of Captain Mo's"
10. "Simmer Down"
Definition: Settle down/calm down
This one has British origins, but as a former colony, slang knows no border. Simmer down is often said by the agitator in the situation.
Example:
"That bird is on an absolute tear — simmer down, love!'"
The American equivalent: "Yo, chill, bro".
11. "Rank"
Definition: Absolutely foul (used as an insult).
The American version of this slang is "dank," except "dank" can also mean good. Rank never means good.
Example:
"Don't take your shoes off. Your feet are straight rank, buddy".
12. "Celly"
Definition: Shorthand for "celebration".
My 32-year-old brother, who is the Assistant Captain of his beer league, loves a celly. Particularly one with the boys.
But even though this term is primarily used to celebrate after a goal in hockey, "celly" is also shorthand for getting drunk with the boys. There are no limits on what one can "celly".
"Celly" may be a border-crossing term, but I'll say I've never heard it said ONCE in the 10 years I've lived in the USA. And I've heard it multiple times — even partook in a celly — anytime I've come back home.
Example:
Got fired from your job? "Let's celly hard".
Note: you cannot celly sober. In all my years, I've never heard of a sour punch straw celly.
13. "Wheels"
Definition: A cross between flirting and having game.
Example:
"He's wheeling me" = He's trying to get with me.
"He has wheels" = He's got good game.
"You wheeling her?" = Are you actively pursuing her?
Variation:
"He has square wheels" = Insult. He has no game.
The American equivalent: Is he trying to hit?
14. "Pinner"
Definition: Diss for a skinny dude (diss).
Example:
"Buddy's a straight pin".
#15. "Buddy" – and all it's variations
Definition:
The crowning jewel of Canadian slang. It's not what buddy means; it's how you mean it when you say it. How thick your Canadian accent is, and how big your grin is when you do.
Example:
"Buddy here was just sayin'..."
"You alright there, buddy?"
The American equivalent: "bro" or "dude". I never hear a "buddy" in the US out there in the wild.
Note: When your BF calls you this, it's not the friend zone, it's a term of endearment.
Score:
0-5: You can't vote in Canada
6 - 9: You're a cool girl who had an older brother
10-13: There's no better feeling than cheers'ing your boys.
14-15: You're from Alberta
16: Heck ya, Buddy. Molson runs through your veins.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.