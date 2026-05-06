This quaint waterfront town nestled on a BC island was named among the best vacation spots
The perfect getaway spot. 🌊
Surrounded by jagged coastline, lush rainforest and sandy beaches, this little town set on Vancouver Island is the picture of peace. It calls for a vacation embracing nature and a slower pace of life, far away from the bustle of the city and showcasing some of the most incredible beauty the province has to offer.
Ucluelet is an unforgettable destination, and it's not surprising that it got a shout-out as one of the best vacation spots in B.C., on a recent Narcity Facebook Page poll.
While the nearby surf town of Tofino — which is just 30 minutes down the road — often gets most of the tourists, Ucluelet is a destination in its own right. It's less crowded but has the same beauty the area's known for, and it has its own charming shops, delicious restaurants, and cozy stays.
The rugged wilderness of this spot is legendary, with ancient trees growing in vibrant rainforests, misty beaches and sparkling ocean.
Sandy beaches are peppered around the shoreline nearby, and you can spend days exploring them. In the summer, you'll see lots of surfers dotting the water, and there are a few options for surf rentals and lessons if you want to give it a go.
Right alongside it all is the lush forest, and The Rainforest Trail here is the perfect way to experience it. It will loop you past towering trees and surround you with the deep greens of the plant life. You can also check out The Ancient Cedars Loop trail to really get up close and personal with the old-growth trees.
While the area is brimming with activity and adventure, relaxing in town also makes for an unforgettable trip. You can wander around the local shops and enjoy the views of the calm harbour, enclosed by rolling mountains.
Ucluelet Brewing Company is a go-to stop in town, where you can enjoy a drink on the patio and soak up the sun.
There are lots of camping options around, or you can opt for a more luxurious stay at Black Rock Oceanfront Resort — which is perched on a scenic cliffside overlooking the water.
This charming little community is everything you could want for a getaway — great views, great vibes, and the great outdoors.
This article has been updated since its original publication date in March 2025.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.