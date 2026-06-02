Fact File: Video shows man shooting guns in U.S., not Ontario gang member

Posts shared to social media this past week claimed to show video of a Bishnoi gang member firing illegal weapons in Caledon, Ont., as seen in this handout image. The claims are false, as the original video was posted by a content creator who appears to be based in California. The Ontario Provincial Police say the video originated from the United States.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - X, @DwightSinghS (Mandatory Credit)