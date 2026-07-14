B.C. helicopter pilot helping to fight Colorado wildfire killed in weekend crash
Police in southwestern Colorado say a man from British Columbia has died after the helicopter he was piloting crashed while battling a wildfire.
Adam Murdie with Colorado's Gunnison County Sheriff's Office says the body of 56-year-old Nicholas Dale of Sooke, on southern Vancouver Island, was pulled from his helicopter that went down in the Silver Jack Reservoir, in a remote area southwest of Aspen.
Murdie says Dale had been helping firefighters with the Gold Mountain Fire, which has grown to about 148 square kilometres in size.
Photos shared Monday by the sheriff's office show first responders taking part in a procession of emergency vehicles honouring a "fallen fire hero."
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis says he is grateful to all those protecting Coloradans from wildfires and ordered that state flags fly at half-mast once Dale's memorial service is scheduled.
Dale's helicopter was owned by Georgia-based Helicopter Express, which said on social media that Dale leaves behind a wife and two children.
Many large fires are burning across Western states like Colorado, Utah and New Mexico, while there are also wildfires burning in eight other states — from Alaska to Arizona.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2026.
— With files from The Associated Press
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