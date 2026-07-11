Veteran pilot killed fighting N.W.T. wildfire was a trusted leader and patient mentor
A veteran pilot killed last month in a plane crash while fighting a wildfire in the Northwest Territories is being remembered as an expert in his field who kept a cool head under stress.
Buffalo Airways says Robert MacLeod made significant contributions to aerial firefighting across the country in a career than spanned more than 25 years.
The company's Facebook post says MacLeod was a Buffalo Airways bird dog captain for the past three seasons, where he worked with territorial and provincial wildfire agencies.
Before that, MacLeod was a bird dog and waterbomber pilot in New Brunswick.
The post says MacLeod was also a medevac captain and a flight instructor known for being a "patient mentor and dependable teammate."
Macleod and two firefighters were on board a Turbo Commander 690 that crashed near Fort Simpson, N.W.T., west of Yellowknife, on June 24 while it was providing tactical support for a water bomber.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2026.
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