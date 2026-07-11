Veteran pilot killed fighting N.W.T. wildfire was a trusted leader and patient mentor

Pilot killed fighting N.W.T. fire remembered
Pilot killed fighting N.W.T. fire remembered
The southeast flank of the Fort Simpson wildfire, designated as FS016 by the government of the Northwest Territories, is seen in a Sunday, June 28, 2026, handout photo published to social media.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - NWT Fire (Mandatory Credit)
Writer

A veteran pilot killed last month in a plane crash while fighting a wildfire in the Northwest Territories is being remembered as an expert in his field who kept a cool head under stress.

Buffalo Airways says Robert MacLeod made significant contributions to aerial firefighting across the country in a career than spanned more than 25 years.

The company's Facebook post says MacLeod was a Buffalo Airways bird dog captain for the past three seasons, where he worked with territorial and provincial wildfire agencies.

Before that, MacLeod was a bird dog and waterbomber pilot in New Brunswick.

The post says MacLeod was also a medevac captain and a flight instructor known for being a "patient mentor and dependable teammate."

Macleod and two firefighters were on board a Turbo Commander 690 that crashed near Fort Simpson, N.W.T., west of Yellowknife, on June 24 while it was providing tactical support for a water bomber.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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