8 ways Maritimers are so different from Ontarians (that I discovered after moving)
Moving from Toronto to PEI was... an experience.
I moved from Toronto to Prince Edward Island, and let me tell you — as much as I loved visiting P.E.I the summer before, actually moving from Ontario to Atlantic Canada made one thing very clear: Maritimers and Ontarians are not built the same.
It wasn't one of those "same country, slightly different vibe" situations. It felt like I had to relearn how everyday life — and people — work.
Some of it was great. Some of it took getting used to. And some of it I'm still not totally sure how to feel about.
Here's what stood out after the move.
People will talk to you — ready or not
In Ontario, especially in bigger cities, you can move through your day without talking to a single stranger. No one stops to say "hello" — sometimes even a smile from a stranger feels like you accidentally agreed to a social interaction you didn't sign up for.
In the Maritimes, that is basically impossible.
People will talk to you in line, in parking lots, in stores, sometimes even when you've clearly given "please don't talk to me" energy. It's friendly, but it can be a lot if you're not in the mood.
It's usually done with good intentions, but sometimes it feels like you're always slightly "on." You just have to be prepared to stop and talk about the weather, even when you're just trying to buy milk and leave.
Everyone knows everyone (and that's not always comforting)
The small-world effect is very real.
You meet someone once, and suddenly they're connected to – and probably related to – your coworker, your contractor, your yoga instructor, and possibly your dentist.
It's nice in theory. In practice, it can feel like everyone will eventually know your business, whether you like it or not. Ontario anonymity hits different once you've left it.
Things move slowly (like seriously slowly)
I expected a "laid-back lifestyle." I didn't expect how often that would translate into waiting.
Waiting for appointments. Waiting for responses. Waiting for things that would be considered urgent elsewhere. Waiting for things you already forgot you were waiting for.
Sometimes it's peaceful. Sometimes it feels like a reminder that not everything in life needs to be urgent. And other times it feels like the entire system is collectively saying, "we'll get to it," which is excruciatingly frustrating when you're used to Toronto's pace.
Driving isn't optional
In Ontario, especially in cities, you can build a life without a car. You can take public transit, hop on the GO train, and in Toronto, the TTC can pretty much get you anywhere you want to go (just not always on time… but emotionally, it's trying).
In the Maritimes, you really can't get around without a car.
There is public transit (technically), but it is not designed for "I need to be there in 12 minutes" energy.
So basically everything involves driving. And not short, "pop over to the next neighbourhood" drives, but actual drives.
The upside is the beautiful scenery. The downside is realizing you are now a person who considers 45 minutes a "quick trip."
Weather is treated like headline news
In Ontario, weather is mostly background noise.
In the Maritimes, weather is a topic, a concern, and sometimes a full-day conversation.
Storms are tracked closely. Wind is discussed as if it has personal intentions. Sunny days feel slightly suspicious — like you should probably go outside immediately before it disappears.
At first, it feels like everyone is paying way too much attention to the sky. But then you realize it makes sense, because weather actually runs the show here.
Going out for dinner means seafood, even if you don't always feel like it
In Ontario, seafood is merely another choice on the menu, and not even on every menu.
In the Maritimes, seafood is just… life.
It's at restaurants, in grocery stores, at people's houses, and somehow always part of the conversation even when you weren't planning on thinking about lobster that day (mostly because you probably know someone who's a fisherman, or who knows someone who can get you a "good deal" on seafood).
You don't really "go for seafood" here — you just eventually accept that it's unavoidable, everywhere, and probably fresher than anything you've ever had before. And so you order it again. For the hundredth time. Without even pretending to consider anything else.
Family is a big deal
Not to say people aren't family-oriented in Ontario, but in the Maritimes, family is a thing.
Even friendships often feel more tied into family networks and long-standing connections.
Most people live close to where they grew up, and are in regular contact with family – not in a "see you at Christmas and maybe at a wedding" kind of way.
Also, marrying younger (or at least earlier than in Toronto and other major cities) is more common, and starting families sooner is more normalized than what I was used to. In my experience while in the Maritimes, I found more people my age who were already married and had kids before 30.
That being said, because people are often so close with their families, sometimes it can feel a bit harder to build your own sense of community at first, or to not feel like an outsider when you're new.
Maritimers are more rooted in tradition
There's a reason people love visiting the Maritimes — it's a very enchanting place in Canada, and Maritimers are part of that charm.
Many parts of the Maritimes feel like they're a bit frozen in time in the best way, compared to a faster-paced city like Toronto. Not to say Maritimers are stuck in the past, but there's something about how people approach work, family, and daily life that feels more connected to tradition and routines that have been passed down.
Cultural events and local traditions feel like a much bigger deal. Things like community fairs, seasonal events, and small-town gatherings carry a lot of weight — just as much as big-city staples like a Jays game or the CNE do back in Ontario.
There's still a local post office you actually go into, and farmers you can buy vegetables from directly. Things feel more local, more personal, and less automated overall.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.