9 things about life in Ontario that I thought were totally normal... until I moved away
It turns out a lot is different on the other side of the country. 🇨🇦
I lived in Ontario for most of my life, so it will always hold a special place in my heart. The province was my home until I packed up my life and moved to Vancouver Island.
Long before my move to the West Coast, I spent many years of my childhood in the GTA, surrounded by so much culture. Looking back at it, it's a childhood I'm super grateful for.
I'm not saying Toronto and the surrounding areas don't have their negatives: driving downtown is a nightmare, there's always construction somewhere, and it's an expensive place to live. However, there is beauty within all the chaos.
There are a lot of sights and quirks about the GTA that I grew up cherishing and also believing were normal.
It wasn't until I moved to the West Coast that I realized many things I thought were true elsewhere in Canada were, in fact, more of an Ontario thing.
Winters are (too) long
Toronto does see all seasons, but it feels like three of them go by in a flash, and then you're left with winter for half the year.
Don't get me wrong, I like cozy sweaters, winter activities like skiing and a white Christmas. However, Ontario winters mean freezing temperatures and snow followed by the dreaded slush on the roads, creating one big mess. Driving in it isn't exactly fun.
It's expected from November to January, but after that I was always over it!
There's so much culture all around you
Cultural diversity runs deep in the GTA, where some neighbourhoods have become hubs for specific communities and their traditions.
You want Polish pierogis? Go to Roncesvalles in Toronto. Or you can head to Little Italy for a great pizza or Greektown for a gyro. The options for authentic dishes at Toronto restaurants are endless, and it's one of the best things about the city.
It's not specific to Toronto either; the culture spills out into neighbouring cities like Mississauga, Brampton and Oakville, where you can hear multiple languages spoken all around you.
After moving away, I quickly realized this doesn't happen in all Canadian cities and that it's something I truly miss about living in Ontario.
You spend a lot of time in your car... most of it in traffic
There are so many cars on the road, no matter where you go in the GTA. I used to be one of those people, commuting at least an hour each way to and from work and then travelling to see friends in various cities during my time off.
The amount of time I spent behind the wheel was exhausting, but it comes with living in a big city.
Everyone loves a Tims run
Ok, I've had a lot of Tim Hortons back in the day. A double-double and a few Timbits, or a bagel to make it a meal.
It was where I went during breaks at work, stopped on road trips, grabbed on the way to the library during university, and the list goes on. No matter where I went, Timmies seemed to be just around the corner.
However, moving out west, I quickly learned Tim's is not as well-loved out here. British Columbians love their local coffee shops, and Tim Hortons seems to be last on their list. While I admit the quality is very different and a double-double doesn't rank as highly as other B.C. options, I'll still go for a classic Tim's run when I'm back in Ontario.
A lot of places are open late
Another aspect of living in Ontario I didn't appreciate as much until after I left is how convenient it is when many businesses have longer operating hours.
Whether it's a restaurant or store, it's nice to have options later in the evening if you want to go out with friends or run some errands. Living on an island is really limiting in this regard.
There's so much construction
Something is always being built, fixed or expanded in the GTA. There's just so much construction, no matter where you go.
I go back to Ontario to visit friends and family at least once a year, and I can't remember the last time I drove along the QEW in Mississauga without a section of it under construction.
Public transit can get you (almost) everywhere
Another incredible aspect of living near the big city of Toronto is the public transit. Yes, a car can very well take you into the city, but when you factor in traffic, gas costs, and the hassle of finding parking at your destination, not driving sounds like the better option.
It's so convenient that I honestly look forward to taking the GO Train whenever I'm back in Ontario.
The city has so much going on
Toronto is a vibrant city, and part of its charm is the fact that there is always something going on. There are many incredible artists who come to the city, along with various festivals and sporting events like Blue Jays and Raptors games, that can keep you entertained all year. The city really comes to life through its events, and it's so fun being a part of them.
I went to my fair share of shows when I lived in the GTA, but I don't think I took advantage of everything nearby.
Everyone is always in a rush
Have you noticed that people in Toronto are always in a rush? Whether they're speeding off to work, school, appointments, or to meet up with their friends, people in the city always have somewhere to be and need to get there fast.
I grew up there, so I get the feeling, and it was a big adjustment to slow down when I moved to a smaller city.
While I still have some of that city girl left in me, I do feel a bit overwhelmed whenever I visit Toronto. I guess I'm a true Vancouver Islander now!
The views expressed in this Opinion article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.