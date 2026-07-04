Canadian, American air forces to conduct joint flypast in Ottawa for Fourth of July

Canadian, American jets to fly over Ottawa
Canadian, American jets to fly over Ottawa
Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds and a CF-18 Hornet fly over Parliament Hill during a flypast celebrating the RCAF centennial on Canada Day in Ottawa, on Monday, July 1, 2024.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

The Royal Canadian Air Force and the U.S. air force will appear together in the skies over Ottawa today to mark the Fourth of July.

Americans are celebrating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence today.

Revellers gathered at the official residence of U.S. Ambassador Pete Hoekstra for the annual Fourth of July party in Ottawa will see the jets flying at low altitude.

The ceremonial flypast is scheduled for around 6:30 p.m. ET.

It involves two Canadian CF-18 Hornets flying alongside a pair of American F-35 Lightning II jets.

The Defence Department says it's meant to demonstrate the way the two countries routinely work together in the air as part of Norad, the binational continental defence command.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2026.

By Canadian Press Staff | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

21 cleaning products that are cheaper at Dollarama than at Loblaws

Save your money!

Northern lights are forecast to be visible in most parts of Canada tonight

You don't need a telescope to see the aurora.

I compared iced coffee from Tim Hortons, McDonald's and Starbucks — there's a definite winner

Just call me the Caffeine Queen.

Some Canadian workers can get hundreds of dollars from this government payment in July

Benefit amounts for the year are up to $2,800!

NAV Canada is hiring air traffic controllers in these cities and you can make up to $207,000

You get paid a salary during training.

7 Ottawa day trips I'd choose over downtown any day — as a tourist or local

If you're only sticking to downtown Ottawa, you’re missing out 🚗🖼️

RCMP arrest two after raid at alleged migrant smuggling stash house in Montreal

RCMP raid suspected Montreal migrant stash house