NAV Canada is hiring air traffic controllers in these cities and you can make up to $207,000
You get paid a salary during training.
NAV Canada is hiring air traffic controllers to work in cities across the country
With these high-paying jobs, the salaries are up to $207,450 a year.
Some of the positions even pay you during training!
The organization, which manages Canadian civil airspace and North Atlantic oceanic airspace, is hiring experienced air traffic controllers and looking to train people to work as air traffic controllers.
Currently, NAV Canada is recruiting Canadians for Area Controller and Tower Controller positions in the Toronto Flight Information Region, Moncton Flight Information Region and Gander Flight Information Region.
Area Controllers are based out of Area Control Centres that are responsible for air traffic in a large section of Canadian airspace. Tower Controllers work at airports and use radio communication to issue instructions and clearances to aircraft.
The training for Area Controllers includes initial training, specialty training and on-the-job training, and typically takes 20 to 27 months.
Area Controllers make $58,606 to $61,337 during training, then $143,513 to $207,450 a year.
The training for Tower Controllers includes initial training (in classroom and with simulators) and on-the-job training, and typically takes 12 to 27 months.
Tower Controllers earn $58,606 to $61,337 during training, then $104,258 to $207,450 a year.
You must be 18 years of age or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent and be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident for these positions.
Also, you need verbal communication skills, problem-solving and decision-making abilities, and memorization skills.
No experience is required because training is provided.
The deadline to apply is Tuesday, July 21, 2026.
NAV Canada is also hiring experienced Airport/Aerodrome Air Traffic Controllers to work in Vancouver, Kelowna, Winnipeg and Toronto.
The salary for these jobs is between $126,292 and $182,558 a year.
You must have successfully completed high school or its equivalent, and successfully completed an airport/aerodrome (tower) air traffic controller training program or its equivalent.
Also, you need at least three years of experience as a licensed air traffic controller (airport/aerodrome controller) in a complex environment.
The deadline to apply is Friday, July 31, 2026.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.