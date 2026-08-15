7 things Vancouverites think are 'normal' but are so not (from an Ontarian who moved)
I'm still getting used to some quirks...
One of the funniest things about moving somewhere new is realizing that what locals consider completely normal... isn't always that normal to others.
Case in point: I'm originally from Ontario and moved to British Columbia, and while I was prepared that some things would definitely be different from Torontonians, I quickly realized that Vancouverites have their own way of doing things. Some of it makes perfect sense once you live here. Some of it still catches me off guard. Some of it makes me laugh.
Here are a few things Vancouverites think are totally normal, but this Ontarian is still getting used to.
Talking about ferries like buses
When you grow up in Ontario — especially Toronto — you're used to running after a streetcar, not a ferry.
But for many British Columbians, catching a ferry is just another part of life. So is stressing about booking a sailing reservation before it fills up.
There are memes about BC Ferries. There are Instagram accounts dedicated to BC Ferries. They inspire almost as much frustration and debate as the TTC.
And yet, I still can't get used to thinking of a ferry as a normal mode of transportation.
To me, a ferry feels like the beginning of a vacation or something you do on special occasions. To Vancouverites, it's just another way to get from Point A to Point B. The fact that people casually plan their weekends around sailing schedules —and accept sitting on a boat for two hours as completely normal — still amazes me.
Seeing mountains every day and acting like it's no big deal
Make no mistake: Vancouver is a gorgeous place to live. And Vancouverites — at least the ones who are either from here or have lived here for years — don't seem to really notice it that much anymore.
"Oh, those beautiful mountains? That scenic beach?" It just becomes part of the scenery on the way to work that you don't even appreciate much anymore.
But trust me, anyone else from Ontario who has suffered through seeing only the 401 on their way to work (or anyone who doesn't have such a front-row seat to Mother Nature at her finest) definitely notices.
And they would absolutely think this is not normal.
Being at the beach on a Tuesday afternoon when it's sunny
Somehow, someway, whenever it's sunny and warm outside, Vancouverites seem to receive the same memo and all show up at the beach smack dab in the middle of a regular Tuesday afternoon.
It doesn't matter if it's a weekday. It doesn't matter if it's 1 p.m. The sun comes out, and suddenly there are people everywhere — sitting on blankets, eating snacks, swimming, and enjoying the weather.
Do these people have jobs? Is there some secret clause in every Vancouver employment contract that allows them to disappear the second the sun comes out?
I don't know what it is, but it certainly seems like it.
Owning hiking gear and clothing even if you don't hike
I know Vancouver isn't the only place where people are obsessed with hiking (although I'd argue it's pretty high on the list), and Ontario definitely has people who love getting outdoors too.
But Vancouver is unique because even if you don't regularly go outdoors, you still dress as if you do.
Heck, you might even own hiking boots and outdoor equipment "just in case" — or because you live here and that's just a thing people do.
In Ontario, if you didn't hike or spend much time outdoors, you probably wouldn't dress the part or have an extra pair of spikes or a tent sitting in your garage. But here? They probably do.
It's just another one of those Vancouver things that people don't even think twice about.
They're way too active
I'm all for being healthy and active, but some Vancouverites take it to the next level — meaning, a very extreme level.
Some people will tackle the Grouse Grind in the morning, head to the golf course in the afternoon, and then finish the day with beach volleyball near sunset. Others will cycle and swim in the same day.
The thing is, these people aren't training to be athletes. They're not preparing for some big competition. They're just... living their lives.
And coming from Ontario, where a busy weekend might mean going for a walk and grabbing a coffee, this level of everyday activity still feels completely wild to me.
Not everyone wants a car
Hefty car insurance aside (because ICBC prices are no joke), one thing I found surprising about Vancouver is how many people don't have a car, and they're completely fine with it.
Coming from Ontario, particularly the suburbs around Toronto, the idea of not having a car feels almost impossible. A car represents freedom. It's how you get everywhere.
But Vancouverites are perfectly happy to walk, bike, take the bus, or hop on the SkyTrain to get around their city. Some might not venture too far outside their own neighbourhoods because of it, but they're completely fine with that.
And carpooling is a huge thing here. If someone is heading up to the mountains to ski or going hiking, finding a stranger to share a ride with is considered totally normal.
Coming from Ontario, where getting into a stranger's car sounds like the beginning of a true crime documentary, I still find this a little unhinged.
They don't like to have umbrellas when it rains
This one is subtle because there are definitely Vancouverites who use umbrellas... but you'll notice that many native Vancouverites don't.
They wear rain gear. They put on waterproof jackets. Or they just walk through the rain like it's no big deal.
Go to a local Shoppers Drug Mart, and you'll often find the umbrella stand fully stocked, which is funny for a city that rains for so much of the year.
But there's almost a sense that using an umbrella means you're not tough enough for the rain. If you carry one, it somehow makes you less of a Vancouverite.
I'm sorry, but an umbrella is a perfectly fine invention. There, I said it.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.