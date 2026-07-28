6 ways East Coast and West Coast Canadians are different (from someone who has lived in both)
From who's funnier to the way people make plans — I have some thoughts.
It's a tale as old as time: East Coast versus West Coast. As someone who's lived in both — first in Toronto, then Prince Edward Island, and now Vancouver — I, of course, have some opinions.
I don't think it's a matter of one coast being better than another, or that the people who live there are better or worse. I just find it fascinating that we can all live in the same country and yet have such different lifestyles, attitudes, and ways of doing things depending on which coast we call home.
Here are six ways East Coast and West Coast Canadians are so different.
East Coast Canadians care more about relationships
Traditionally, there's more warmth and openness among East Coast Canadians. People linger while chatting with the cashier, smile and say hello on dog walks, and interactions feel less transactional than they often do on the West Coast.
On the West Coast, I've sometimes felt an underlying attitude of, “What can you do for me?” or “Should I know you? Are you worth investing in?” Whether intentional or not, social interactions can feel more guarded.
What I always liked about the East Coast — and particularly when I lived in Toronto — was that it didn't seem to matter whether you'd lived there your entire life or already had an established group of friends. People were still open to meeting new people and creating new friendships. That's something I've found to be much rarer on the West Coast, where people tend to be more insular and existing social circles can be harder to break into.
West Coast Canadians tend to be more transient
An acquaintance shared with me the other day that she finds it hard to maintain friendships here in Vancouver because people tend to come and go, and honestly, that seems to be my experience too — and one I've heard echoed by others.
Vancouver feels like the kind of place people come to visit and maybe stay for a while. They soak up the nature while they can and then, eventually, for one reason or another (probably the expensive rent, but who's to say?), decide to leave.
On the East Coast, though — specifically on P.E.I. — I found the opposite. I met so many people who had never left the island, or if they did, they always came back. There was a stronger sense of people putting down roots, and I think that naturally made friendships feel a little more stable.
West Coast Canadians' social lives often revolve around activities
My friend and I were talking the other day (she's also from Toronto and now lives in Vancouver) about how different socializing feels here. In Vancouver, it seems like there's almost always some sort of activity involved.
Whether it's hiking, going for a walk, paddleboarding, playing tennis, or doing something outdoors, social plans often revolve around an experience or an activity. Whereas in Toronto, meeting up with a friend is more likely to mean going out for food and drinks or hanging out at someone's house.
It's not that people don't do those things in Vancouver — they absolutely do — but it often feels like the activity comes first. You'll go for a hike and then grab a drink on a patio afterwards, whereas in Toronto, the meal or the drinks are usually the main event.
East Coasters are more concerned with local and community matters
This might be a broad generalization, but from my experience — and just looking at things from a wider perspective — I find East Coast Canadians tend to be more focused on the issues that directly affect their own towns, communities, and provinces.
On the West Coast, I've noticed people seem to be more engaged with larger conversations happening around them, whether that's the environment, politics, or social causes. There's more of an activist culture here, where it feels like there's always someone organizing something, raising awareness, or rallying around a cause.
Of course, that's not to say people on the East Coast don't care about bigger issues or that everyone on the West Coast is out protesting. But the difference I've noticed is that East Coast conversations often feel more connected to what's happening close to home — your neighbours, your community, and the things that directly impact your everyday life — whereas the West Coast often seems more focused on the bigger picture.
West Coasters are more "go with the flow"
Plans are definitely more spontaneous on the West Coast — that is, if they happen at all. West Coasters have a reputation for being a little flaky, and honestly, that's something I've noticed too. People here seem to prefer plans that are more "flexible" and open-ended rather than something that's set in stone.
Showing up on time also feels a little more optional, whereas on the East Coast plans are typically locked in weeks, if not months, in advance. If you're five minutes early, you're already late.
Even on P.E.I., where people definitely operate on "island time," I found that once you made plans, you were pretty much committed. There was still an expectation that you'd show up. In Vancouver, there's much more of a "we'll see what happens" attitude, which can be nice, but can also make things a little harder when you're actually trying to make plans with people.
East Coasters are funnier
Sorry, West Coast, but you gotta laugh at yourself sometimes.
One thing I've noticed is that East Coast Canadians tend to be a lot more playful. They're more likely to crack a joke with a stranger, make fun of themselves, or find humour in an awkward situation. There's just more of a “don't take yourself too seriously" attitude.
It's kind of ironic because West Coasters are known for being laid-back, but that doesn't always translate into being funny or playful. They might be more relaxed when it comes to certain things, but I've found their overall disposition can be a bit more reserved and — dare I say — a little more judgey?
East Coasters, on the other hand, feel more relaxed in spirit. They're more likely to make you laugh, laugh at themselves, and just enjoy the moment without worrying so much about how they're coming across.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.