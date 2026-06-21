I visited this magical island with rolling dunes that ranked among Canada's 'most stunning'
This Canadian island is the kind of dream escape most people crave in the summertime — quiet towns with coastal views and long beaches, with powdery sand.
It's the epitome of peace and quiet — a departure from the realities of daily life, with postcard views that stretch as far as the eye can see, red-hued cliffsides, wave-like dunes that trickle into a soft-sand beach, and rolling farmland.
I've always loved visiting P.E.I., as an East Coaster who's lucky enough to reach the world-renowned destination in a short three-hour drive. Time and time again, though, P.E.I has also made headlines, ranking among the best islands in Canada — and recently landing on Travel + Leisure's list of the "most stunning Canadian destinations".
Prince Edward Island beaches. Morgan Leet | Narcity
As many people do, I take the beauty of my home region for granted at times, but, with this ranking in mind during a recent weekend spent exploring the island, I saw it with the fresh eyes of a first-time tourist falling in love with P.E.I.
Escaping to the island
It's been said (many times by me), but it rings true time and time again. There's no better escape from the hustle and bustle of life than to an island.
The journey here means driving over the famously long bridge that separates you from what feels like the rest of the world. Across the water, your daily worries and stressors are left behind, letting you feel removed in the best way.
Arriving on P.E.I., you're greeted by the distinct scenery of the island, which is unlike anywhere else, adding to that feeling of landing somewhere completely outside the norm.
The island has everything from long stretches of farmland and calm seaside villages to dramatic red cliffs and breathtaking views of the wide open ocean.
Driving on the winding roads, you quickly get a taste for the natural beauty that's landed on lists like Canada's 'most stunning.'
The beaches
P.E.I comes alive in the summer, and there's a palpable energy once June hits. Shop doors open for the season, ice cream starts being scooped, and of course – beaches fill up. It's what P.E.I. is arguably most famous for, particularly amongst Maritimers from neighbouring provinces who escape to the island's cottages for the too-short warm months.
Stunning shorelines are scattered across the island, but my favourite among them is Brackley Beach.
Walk up the boardwalk flanked by picturesque sand dunes, and you'll reach the soft sand of the beach. It's sprawling, with lots of space even in the busy summer months, and makes for the perfect place to soak up the summer sun.
Nearby is also one of the most famous lobster roll spots — Richard's Fresh Seafood — which is worth the long line to get one.
The cute towns
Charlottetown is the main city here, although that probably feels like a stretch if you're coming from somewhere like Toronto. It maintains the vibe of a small town, with quaint streets, a wholesome boardwalk, and thriving local businesses.
There are also many true small towns peppering the island, each with its own kind of charm. Victoria-by-the-Sea, Souris, Summerside, and North Rustico are a few quaint spots worth visiting.
On my last trip, we stayed in North Rustico — which is close enough to Cavendish to enjoy the busier vibe while still having its own slower pace.
PEI Covendish Beach. Morgan Leet | Narcity
Frothy Coffee is a go-to for a morning coffee in town, and brunch at P.E.I Preserve Co. has become a tradition for our trips.
Being close to Cavendish Beach is also a must, for an unforgettable sunset view.
PEI.Morgan Leet | Narcity
It's never too busy
Especially in more recent years, it's undeniable that P.E.I has become a go-to destination. Getting a cottage in the summertime can be challenging and pricey, but I always stand by the fact that it never feels overly crowded when I'm there.
Compared to other popular destinations I've been to, P.E.I. still has a spacious and peaceful vibe to it, even during the busiest times. Beaches are big enough that you don't need to squeeze between tourists and umbrellas, and you're rarely stuck in standstill traffic once on the island.
P.E.I strikes that perfect balance in a lot of ways. Touristy, but authentic. Lively, but not suffocatingly crowded. Just hard enough to get to that it feels like a real oasis. Even the weather is that perfect summer heat with a cooling ocean breeze.
So yeah, it's not hard to see why this place makes it onto all these lists, because you can't help but fall in love with it, once you visit.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.