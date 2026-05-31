I visited this Canadian island with endless beaches that ranked among the world's best
Need some travel inspo? Look no further.
One of the best in the world — it's a claim that's hard to live up to, but one that this Canadian magical island does. Once you visit, you can't forget the otherworldly beauty, the unique atmosphere and the special nature of this place.
The further you wander into the lush rainforests with old-growth trees, with each sandy beach you drive by and every small town you stop into, you will fall more in love with Vancouver Island. I guarantee it.
Vancouver Island isn't a stranger to attention. It's been ranked among the world's best by Travel + Leisure and among North America's best by Condé Nast Traveller, and has made it onto countless other lists.
I've been lucky enough to visit a few times, and just came back from a trip to Tofino — arguably the most famous destination on the island. No matter how many days I stretch out my itinerary for, though, no trip here feels long enough. Each time I drag my feet onto the ferry back to the mainland and settle for singing the island's praises to anyone who will listen.
Thankfully, I get to do just that here, for all you readers hunting for bucketlist destinations, Canadian hidden gems and unforgettable getaway spots.
Vancouver Island has all of those, so get ready to book your trip. And when you do — here's what you need to see and do (tried and tested by yours truly).
Tofino
Starting with the obvious and one that's top of mind for me, this small town is tucked away on the western coast of Vancouver Island. It's everything you could want from a beach town, minus reliably sunny weather. That sounds like a key part of the whole "beach vacation," I know, but even on the rainy days, Tofino impresses.
Visit in summer to up your chances of nice weather, though, because when you get on a lucky sunny streak here, there's nothing better.
I've camped here (accommodation prices reflect the popularity of this place), but most recently stayed right in town, which was definitely convenient. It's easy to get around, with most of the shops, restaurants, and cafes snuggled near the main strip, within walking distance of each other. It's quaint and cute, with a calm, picturesque waterfront to top it all off.
In the evenings, you'll see people trickle down the little pier to enjoy the sunset, creating a wholesome scene from a movie.
Grab a bike and roll down the long pathway leading from town, and you can explore the many beaches, each one as breathtaking as the last.
Long Beach is famously 16 kilometres long and the perfect spot to sit and watch the surfers.
My favourite, though, has got to be Chesterman Beach, technically made up of two crescent-shaped shorelines that shelter from the wind and usually have a nice gentle break for the beginner surfers like me.
The list of recommendations for Tofino goes on and on (that's a separate article), but you get the point – it's worth the hype.
There are hidden gems all around
The exploration never ends here. I've been to Vancouver Island six times now and feel like I've just scratched the surface of its beauty. The nature is unparalleled with everything from striking mountains and scenic lakes to white-sand beaches and misty rainforest.
I do have some specific highlights, though, that are unforgettable stops to a road trip or visit, depending on which area you're going to.
Top of the list is on the way to Tofino — Cathedral Grove. It's a quick and easy stop (you literally drive right by the park, so just pull over), and you'll find boardwalks that guide you past the biggest trees I've ever seen in my life. It's right off the main road but manages to be tranquil — a soundtrack of birds singing, rustling leaves and a rushing creek — as you take in the magic of the towering trees.
Hop over to a different side of the island, and you'll find another natural wonder and a personal favourite of mine — Mystic Beach. It requires a little hike through a forest, making it feel like an adventure without taking all day. Once you get to the remote(ish) beach, you'll find sea caves and a waterfall cascading off the cliffside into the ocean. It's easy to imagine how it got its name, because it's truly a mystical sight to take in.
Not too far from there is Sooke Potholes Provincial Park. This is a deep-summer excursion, because the emerald green water is ice cold and you'll want to dive in. You can swim between rock formations here that were carved out during the last Ice Age. It's yet another stunning stop on the island that puts you in the thick of nature.
You've also got some city
I'm a sucker for small towns, but what's nice about a Vancouver Island trip is that you can break it up with a city vibe too. Victoria is, all in all, a solid city. A pretty waterfront, a slew of cool and cute local shops to explore, and a great food scene (particularly brunch).
From Victoria, you can also head on day trips to the Gulf Islands. On one trip, I ventured over to Salt Spring Island for the day, and it was a picture-perfect little getaway with cideries, lots of art galleries, and quaint farm stands alongside the road. Plus, I love a good ferry ride.
The downside is that it's pretty expensive to stay in Victoria — but that's B.C. for you.
There are other small towns besides Tofino
If you can't swing Tofino (especially in the height of the season, it's tough), look 30 minutes down the road to Ucluelet. Typically much more low-key and still with a slow-paced vibe, I loved staying in Ucluelet. It's a great town in its own right and puts you in the thick of the nature that makes the area famous.
I also stayed in Parksville for a night, and it reminded me how many stunning waterfront towns the island has that are less busy and still worth a visit. They're welcoming, beautiful, and always a gateway to exploring the beauty of the island.
Still on my list are Duncan and Ladysmith.
Like I said, even with a good amount of trips under my belt, I still have a long list of places I want to see here, and that's what I love about it.
Rich in community, local food, natural wonder and adventure, Vancouver Island is one of the most uniquely beautiful places I've ever visited. It shouldn't just be on these lists; it should be at the top of them.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.