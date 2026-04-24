I took BC Ferries to this cozy small town tucked away on an island with kilometres of beach

This hidden gem is the perfect summer getaway. ⛴️

Person on BC Ferries. Right: Person walking onto a beach.

A small town in BC a ferry ride away from Vancouver.

Morgan Leet | Narcity, @lin.a.b | Instagram,
Editor

This dreamy small town, set on an island in B.C., is a breath of fresh air coming from Vancouver. It's an hour and a half BC Ferries ride from Horseshoe Bay, and a quick 30-minute drive after that to reach this hidden gem.

Even I overlooked this little town, using it as a pit-stop to break up my long drive to Tofino. After a night there, though, I was regretting my plans and wishing I had extra time to explore this quaint town and its long stretch of beachfront.

If you're looking for a quick and easy weekend getaway from Vancouver, or want a stopover on Vancouver Island like me, here's why it needs to be in Parksville.

BC Ferries trip. BC Ferries trip.Morgan Leet | Narcity

Like always, a trip to Vancouver Island starts out on a high note, especially when you get a sunny and clear day on the ferry. Sitting out on the deck with the sun shining, sailing past rolling mountains and small islands, watching the city grow smaller in the distance — I was reminded about just how beautiful this province is.

It was a short 30-minute drive from Departure Bay to Parkville, which is technically a city but has all the small-town charm. Low-key streets, lots of local spots, and beauty all around.

We stayed at an Airbnb right on the beach, opening our balcony door to the fresh ocean air and shoreline views.

The beach is the main draw here, with a boardwalk winding alongside it that's perfect for an evening stroll. It was the epitome of a quaint small-town atmosphere, with people smiling as they passed you by, kids running around the beach, and wildlife sightings along the way.

As the tide pulled out, more beach was exposed, adding another layer of beauty to our view.

Small town in BC. Small town in BC.Morgan Leet | Narcity

The beach just keeps on going too, one sandy shore blending into the next. Nearby are other stunning spots like Rathtrebor Beach Park, if you want to keep exploring.

We started our morning here with a walk to a local restaurant called Eggie Cafe. On the way, we passed by a park with towering trees, a local soccer field with a game in full swing, and community pickleball courts — all with a view of the water to make it that much more Hallmark-movie-esque.

Eggie Cafe was the perfect place to grab a bite to eat, with delicious coffee and a solid menu.

We only scratched the surface of this tiny town, but what I did see left me impressed and wanting to visit again. Add in that it's the perfect gateway to other Vancouver Island adventures (Cathedral Grove is just 25 minutes away and a breathtaking stop), and this is the ideal summer getaway.

Cathedral Grove Vancouver Island. Cathedral Grove Vancouver Island.Morgan Leet | Narcity

West Coast summer is (nearly) upon us, so start booking those trips.

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Morgan Leet

    Editor

    Morgan Leet (she/her) is an Editor for Narcity Media Group. After graduating from Carleton University’s School of Journalism and Communication, she jumped into fulfilling her dream as a journalist, merging her passion for travelling with writing. She got her start working in the print media world on Canada’s East Coast, then joined Narcity with a move to B.C., leading the launch of West Coast coverage. Her focus now is managing a large group of freelance writers, bringing human-forward and opinion content to the site.

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