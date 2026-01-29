5 beautiful small towns in BC that are cheaper to live in than Vancouver

Vancouver is known far and wide for its beauty... and cost of living. It's one of the main gripes that people have with the West Coast city – that life there and all its promised balance, nature, and fun, will cost you big.

There are other spots around the province though, that'll give you the signature West Coast beauty, without the cost of living in Vancouver. They might not be bustling hubs, but these small towns and cities have lots of charm to make up for the lack of big-box stores and skyscrapers.

Living Wage BC calculates the amount you need to earn hourly to meet basic expenses like rent, food and transportation. For people living in Metro Vancouver, that's $27.85 an hour, as of 2025.

Other spots on Living Wage BC's list of communities offer lower living wages, so you can stretch your dollar further in these spots.

Nanaimo

Nanaimo is technically a city, and it's just an hour and a half away from Victoria, as a bonus! So, you don't have to compromise in terms of city amenities, but you do get to benefit from the $24.40 living wage here.

Plus, this waterfront city is set on Vancouver Island — making your weekend getaway options especially beautiful.

Nelson

You're not getting those ocean views, but this little mountain town is as charming as it gets. There's a ton of restaurants and shops here, so you won't go without – but the surrounding nature is what really sets it apart. Explore thick forests, get out on the lake in the summertime, and take in the mountain views every day.

That all comes with a $24.45 living wage.

Pemberton

Just 30 minutes outside of Whistler (which has a staggering $29.60 living wage), Pemberton is a dreamy small town with jaw-dropping mountain scenery and a living wage of $25.90. It's pretty tiny, but perfect for adventurers who love skiing, hiking and mountain biking.

Plus, you're only two hours from Vancouver, and the nearby town of Whistler has all the shopping, restaurants and activities you need to stay entertained.

Sunshine Coast

With a living wage of $26.65, it's not that much cheaper than Metro Vancouver, BUT this region is peppered with stunning small towns and an unmatched atmosphere. If you want to get out of the city and save a tiny bit, this is the spot to go.

Fraser Valley

Drive an hour from Vanouver and you'll reach communities with a significantly lower living wage. The Fraser Valley is just $24.25, and you can take your pick of small towns here — from the rugged natural beauty in Hope to the convenience and charm of Fort Langley.

