5 charming Alberta small towns with stunning views that are cheaper to live in than Calgary
From beach towns to mountain escapes!
From small towns nestled near majestic mountains to little communities right outside of the city — Alberta has no shortage of beautiful places to call home.
While Calgary's cost of living seems like nothing compared to some other major Canadian cities, you can still get more bang for your buck in other parts of the province. Alongside the lower costs in these little towns comes all the natural beauty you could hope for.
The Alberta Living Wage Network calculated the "hourly wage a worker needs to earn to cover their basic expenses and participate in their community" for spots around the province.
As the biggest city in the province, it makes sense that the living wage in Calgary is a bit higher than in other spots, but as of 2025, you'll need to be making $26.50 an hour to afford basic life there. Still, it's not the highest in the province. Alberta Living Wage Network has Jasper as the community with the highest living wage on their list, sitting at $31.80.
Luckily, there are some other options where you don't need to make quite as much to cover your basic expenses. Here are six charming small towns in Alberta, where the living wage is lower than Calgary's.
Cold Lake
Tucked away in the Lakeland region of northeastern Alberta, Cold Lake is a hidden gem where your dollar stretches further. The living wage here is just $19.10.
True to its name, this town is all about the water. Cold Lake is one of the largest lakes in Alberta, and in the summer months, you can spend your days swimming, boating, or lounging on sandy beaches. The area is also a haven for fishing enthusiasts year-round.
Beyond the lake, there's a tight-knit community with local shops, restaurants, and plenty of outdoor recreation. If you're looking for that small-town beach vibe without the big-city price tag, this is it.
High River
This spot is just outside of Calgary but has a $23.40 living wage, and it will make you feel like you're on a small-town movie set — because it is one. High River is used as the backdrop for CBC's iconic series Heartland, and if you're a fan of the show, you'll recognize some of the spots (like Maggie's Diner).
The small town was even ranked one of the best places to live in Canada in 2023. With beautiful nature at its doorstep, Calgary a 45-minute drive away, and small-town charm worthy of T.V., this place is about as idyllic as it gets.
Rocky Mountain House
The name of this town alone hints at the spectacular scenery that it boasts. There's a vibrant community, local shops and restaurants in town, and the Rocky Mountains in your backyard. Main Street here is peppered with local businesses and there's a museum in town where you can step back in time.
Calgary is about two hours away from here, but you get a lower living wage, at $21.85.
Stony Plain
This little town is just outside of Edmonton and the living wage is $24.30.
Set away from the bustling city streets, this town has the perfect small-town atmosphere. Walking down the Main Street of you'll see a ton of art murals, adding some vibrancy to the community. You can pop in and out of local shops here, from bakeries to little cafes.
Lloydminster
Lloydminster is a small city that has small-town charm and is one of the most unique locations. It's the only bi-provincial city in the country, straddling the Alberta and Saskatchewan border. Plus, the living wage here is only $21.65.
It's also just an all-around beautiful city, with a Downtown filled with shops, restaurants, and picturesque trees along the street.
AI tools may have been used to support the creation or distribution of this content; however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of Narcity's Editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.