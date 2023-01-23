This Small Town In Alberta Was Named As One Of The 'Best Places To Live' In Canada In 2023
It was the only spot in Western Canada!
While house prices in Alberta's cities might be on the rise, there are still some affordable spots to buy a house in the province if you know where to look.
A new study from Moving Waldo named a small town in Alberta as one of the "best places to live in Canada" in terms of its overall quality of life and the affordability of housing.
The town of High River in Alberta placed eighth on Moving Waldo's list behind spots in New Brunswick, Québec, Ontario and Nova Scotia.
According to Moving Waldo, the study is based on ranking three main criteria, including safety, affordability and access to recreational facilities and parks.
Out of the top 10 spots in the country, High River was considered the best place for "tranquillity and the outdoors," as it's just a short drive to the Rockies.
One of the main selling points for High River is how close it is to a major city, with downtown Calgary just 45 minutes away, Moving Waldo added.
As well as its close proximity to nature and the city, High River also has a bunch of charm, with the town hosting tons of different events throughout the year.
"The city is particularly known for its old-fashioned holiday parades as the whole city lights up. In addition, the city has a large number of craft fairs, galleries and art studios," Moving Waldo said.
If you work in the food industry, High River might have extra appeal, as Moving Waldo said supervisors in the food industry are in high demand.
High River also has some pretty affordable house prices too in comparison to elsewhere in Canada.
On average, homes cost around $370,982 in High River, compared to the national average of $720,850, Moving Waldo added.
Renting a two-bedroom unit in the town is also relatively affordable at $1,030 a month.
So, if you're looking to buy a home in Alberta, High River might be a good place to start.