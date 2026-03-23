Readers say this Ontario spot with charming towns and beaches is better than a trip to the US
No passport needed.
You don't need a passport to plan a memorable escape. This stunning Ontario destination is a magical spot to explore, and some say it rivals a trip to the U.S.
In a post on Narcity Canada's Facebook page, readers were asked to share Ontario spots they'd choose over a U.S. vacation. This beautiful region was one of the recommended destinations.
With soft-sand beaches, quaint villages, and rolling vineyards, it's no surprise readers suggest a trip to this place.
Prince Edward County is an island community perched on the shores of Lake Ontario, known for its wine scene, stunning beaches, and artsy vibes.
There's always something to experience in Prince Edward County, no matter the time of year. From sun-soaked beach days in the summer to quiet, cozy experiences in the colder months, every season has its own kind of charm.
The region offers several picturesque villages set along the water, where you'll find cute cafes, local shops, and endless charm.
Picton is a must-visit, with its quaint streets, independent boutiques, and storybook feel.
While you're there, you can take in a live performance, dig into a patio meal, or wander through shops filled with unique finds.
Wellington is another gem nearby, known for its peaceful atmosphere, local storefronts, and beautiful sandy shoreline.
In the warmer months, Prince Edward County turns into a beach paradise, with soft sand and sparkling waters to enjoy all summer long.
One of the most famous spots is Sandbanks Provincial Park, known for its sweeping dunes and clear, turquoise waters. It's home to three incredible beaches that are often ranked among the best in the country, making it a go-to for swimming, sunbathing, and enjoying the sunny weather.
You can also check out North Beach Provincial Park or Wellington Beach, both of which feature beautiful stretches of shoreline and a more relaxed atmosphere.
You'll want to visit a winery or two while in the area. The countryside is dotted with scenic vineyards, and spots like Sandbanks Estate Winery, Karlo Estates Winery, TerraCello Winery, and Closson Chase Vineyards are dreamy spots to sip and unwind.
Beyond the beaches and wineries, there's more to explore across the County.
You can cycle along scenic country roads, look for antiques and vintage finds at the markets, or visit local farms for fresh produce and baked goods.
There are also galleries and studios showcasing local talent, and restaurants offering everything from wood-fired pizza to farm-to-table dining.
Or, you can head to some of the cideries, breweries, and even lavender farms that add to the region's charm, making it easy to fill an entire weekend or longer getaway with experiences.
If you're looking for an incredible getaway that doesn't require a passport, readers suggest a trip to this dreamy island community.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.