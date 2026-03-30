7 unhinged things East Coast Canadians do that would not fly anywhere else in the country
Toronto could never...
I was born and raised in New Brunswick, so for most of my life, I had no idea that some East Coast habits were considered strange elsewhere in Canada. I've lived in tiny towns, bigger towns, and even spent some time in the largest city in the Maritimes — so I've seen East Coast life from a few different angles.
As I've gotten older, travelled a bit, and now find myself living abroad, I've started to realize how many things I once considered totally normal are actually very specific to the East Coast. Some of them are charming, and some probably make absolutely no sense to anyone who didn't grow up there. But these habits are a huge part of what makes East Coast life what it is.
Having full conversations with strangers in line, or literally anywhere
There's nothing an East Coaster loves more than striking up a conversation with a stranger. They make it look effortless, like a genuine bid for connection.
To people from other parts of the country, it can feel a little invasive, because let's be honest, not everyone wants to chat with a stranger at 5 p.m. in the peak chaos of the Walmart checkout line.
I've never seen a chattier bunch than East Coasters at 5 a.m. in an airport on their way to Cuba. Suddenly, everyone is extra friendly, like the whole terminal has turned into a mix-and-mingle.
Refusing to cancel plans for freezing temperatures, snow, or fog
Snow rarely rattles an East Coaster. Driving in a nor'easter isn't considered anything too crazy, and sheets of ice on the road? Just drive slow. If the road is literally gone, some will hop on their snowmobiles, but otherwise, life goes on.
Below-freezing temperatures mean nothing to those on the East Coast. And fog (probably the region's most common weather aside from flight delays) doesn't stop anyone either. I've never heard of an East Coaster pressing pause on life to wait out the thick grey haze. I'm quite certain they would chuckle at the very idea of not driving in the fog.
Prepping for hurricanes is basically a spectator sport
East Coasters are no strangers to blizzards and usually aren't fazed by them. Hurricanes? Now that's a different story.
No matter the category, you can bet they'll be at the grocery store stocking up on storm chips, toilet paper, and beer. All plans are automatically cancelled. Hurricanes are basically three-day marathons of staying inside, binge-watching, and judging your neighbours for not bringing their plant pots in from the safety of your windows.
Treating a four-hour drive like it's around the corner
"It's only four hours" is a very East Coast thing to say, which is funny because in a lot of other places, that sentence would be treated like a threat.
Growing up there, long car rides were just built into life, so you got used to spending hours on the road without thinking much of it. I went on so many road trips as a kid, and once I got my license, driving eight hours to Boston or Quebec City for a concert felt weirdly casual. It never really seemed that long. If you had music, snacks, and a mostly reliable car — that was enough.
Turning kitchen parties into a legitimate cultural institution
If an East Coaster is hosting at home, there's a 99 percent chance everyone ends up in the kitchen. The night might begin in the living room or around the table like a civilized gathering, but it always ends with people leaning on counters and blocking every possible path to the fridge.
Kitchen size does not matter. Even if it's tiny, everyone will still find a way to squeeze in. Couches are comfortable, sure, but apparently nothing says East Coast hospitality like standing shoulder-to-shoulder beside a sink. And if you're lucky, someone will pull out the homemade moonshine or start playing the spoons.
A Maritime kitchen party is iconic.
Anonymity is a myth here
The East Coast social web is wild.
You can practically meet someone anywhere in the region and somehow discover they're connected to your cousin, your aunt, your ex, or your elementary school teacher. It's like everyone is part of the same extended family, whether you want them to be or not. Sometimes this familiarity is nice, other times it can be annoying, since anonymity is essentially a foreign concept. Your business is everyone's business. And it's not just back home.
I've literally been in other countries and met strangers who somehow know someone I know, because apparently, the East Coast follows you everywhere.
Knocking? Never heard of it.
Knocking? Never heard of it. Especially in the tiniest East Coast towns, where everyone knows everyone, and apparently your front door exists more for decoration than for privacy.
One of my favourite things about visiting my grandparents on their small island village is that you never know who's going to be in the living room. People just walk right in, which somehow keeps things exciting.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.