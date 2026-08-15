Ontario is home to a mini Hamptons with over 30 stunning beaches and charming lakeside towns

It's just a road trip from Toronto.

A person swimming. Right: A person sitting on a patio.

A summer destination in Ontario.

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Lead Writer, Travel

If you've been dreaming of a summer escape that feels straight out of the Hamptons, you'll want to add this spot to your itinerary.

With sparkling lakes, sprawling waterfront cottages, charming small towns and even the chance of a celebrity sighting, it's like a mini trip to Long Island without leaving the province.

Muskoka has long been one of Ontario's most iconic cottage destinations, drawing visitors with its luxury lakeside retreats, rugged Canadian Shield scenery and laid-back summer atmosphere.

Nicknamed the "Hamptons of the North," the region is known for combining upscale vacation vibes with endless opportunities to get outside.

It's easy to see why Muskoka is considered "one of Canada's most popular vacation destinations." Whether you're planning a weekend getaway or a longer stay, there's no shortage of places to explore.

The region is home to postcard-worthy communities, each with its own personality. You can spend an afternoon wandering through Huntsville's downtown, browse the waterfront shops in Port Carling, grab a lakeside drink in Bala or visit Bracebridge, which holds the title of the "Waterfall Capital of Muskoka."

If you're craving a beach day, Muskoka is the place to be. According to Discover Muskoka, the region boasts more than 30 public beaches "situated on some of Ontario's most beautiful lakeside locations."

From quiet stretches of sand tucked along the shoreline to lively waterfront beaches close to town, there are plenty of scenic spots to swim, paddle or soak up the sunshine.

Nature enthusiasts won't run out of places to explore, either. Muskoka's rocky landscapes, towering pines and sparkling lakes make it one of Ontario's most scenic regions.

You can hike through Arrowhead Provincial Park or Hardy Lake Provincial Park, or make your way to Lions Lookout for sweeping views over Huntsville.

As night falls, you can head to the Torrance Barrens Dark-Sky Preserve, one of the province's best places to admire a sky full of stars without the glow of city lights.

The area's reputation has also made it a favourite getaway for celebrities over the years. Stars including Shania Twain, the Beckhams, Tom Hanks, Austin Butler and Justin Bieber have all vacationed in Muskoka, so you never know who you might spot enjoying the lakeside scenery.

If you're looking to get out on the water, Muskoka is also known for its historic steamships. You can cruise Lake Muskoka aboard the RMS Segwun, North America's oldest operating steamship, or the Wenonah II, with sightseeing, sunset and dining cruises offering a unique way to experience the region's famous shoreline.

There's also plenty to discover beyond the beaches and trails. Attractions like Santa's Village, Muskoka Heritage Place, and Sandhill Nursery offer activities and more for a fun-filled adventure.

Foodies will find everything from waterfront patios and craft breweries to local farmers' markets brimming with fresh Ontario produce during the summer months.

Whether you're chasing beach days, cottage luxury, scenic hikes or small-town charm, it's easy to see why Muskoka has earned its reputation as Ontario's own version of the Hamptons.

Discover Muskoka Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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