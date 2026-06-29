This Ontario small town is a 'waterfall capital' with storybook streets and magical cascades
It's a beautiful spot for a summer escape.
Enchanting waterfalls, quaint streets, and summer charm await in this small town in Ontario.
It's a magical spot for a warm-weather getaway, offering natural wonders to explore, waterways to paddle, shops to pop into, and patios with scenic views.
Bracebridge is a beautiful village tucked into the heart of Muskoka, about 2 hours from Toronto.
Its quaint 19th-century downtown is a beautiful spot to spend a day or longer, lined with unique shops, cozy cafes, and patios overlooking the water.
It's also known for its craft beer scene and proximity to Muskoka's breathtaking wilderness.
One of its main highlights is its waterfalls. The town has been dubbed the "waterfall capital of Muskoka" and is home to five waterfalls, including "three of the area's most beautiful cascades," according to Discover Muskoka.
You don't have to go far to discover these natural wonders. The cascades are all within minutes from downtown and can be discovered along the Chasing Waterfalls Tour.
One of Muskoka's "most famous waterfalls" is Bracebridge Falls, right downtown. You can also visit High Falls and Wilson's Falls for incredible views.
In addition to its waterfalls, Bracebridge offers a range of activities to enjoy for a summer escape. From scenic trails to water sports, shopping, breweries and galleries, there's no shortage of things to do.
You can even get a taste of Christmas in the summer at Santa's Village amusement park, where you'll find treats, rides, and festive experiences.
Getting to Bracebridge is now even easier, with the launch of a new Muskoka route from Flixbus. The service takes you from Toronto to several Muskoka small towns, including Bracebridge, so you can explore without a car.
If you're looking for a summer getaway complete with small-town charm and outdoor adventures, the "waterfall capital of Muskoka" is worth a road trip.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.