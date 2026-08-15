This Ontario park has a 40 km sandspit with warm-water beaches and Hawaii vibes
It's one of Canada's "most iconic" landscapes.
You don't need to hop on a plane to find the kind of summer scenery that makes you feel like you've escaped somewhere tropical. Ontario is full of beautiful waterfront spots, from turquoise waters to sandy beaches and small towns that feel like a getaway.
If you're looking for somewhere particularly beautiful, this Ontario provincial park is worth a road trip.
Located on the Lake Erie shoreline near Port Rowan, Long Point Provincial Park is roughly 2.5 hours from Toronto and will have you feeling like you're on a mini beach vacay.
Long Point is known for its soft sandy beaches, warm lake waters and sprawling natural landscape, but there's more to this destination than its beach-day appeal.
The park is part of the Long Point Biosphere Reserve, a UNESCO-designated area recognized for its diverse ecosystems and importance to wildlife. UNESCO says the reserve is home to everything from sand dunes and beaches to marshes, forests and meadows, while serving as an important stopover for migrating birds.
The provincial park itself also has some unique history. Established in 1921, it's the fourth-oldest provincial park in Ontario.
If you're craving sandy shores and shimmering waves, Long Point is the place to be.
The park has more than 1.5 kilometres of sandy beach along the warm waters of Lake Erie, according to Ontario Parks.
The beach is part of the area's massive natural sandspit, which stretches roughly 40 kilometres into Lake Erie. UNESCO describes Long Point as one of Canada's "most iconic landscapes" and the largest erosion-deposit formation in the Great Lakes.
That gives you plenty of shoreline to explore, whether your ideal summer afternoon involves swimming, lounging on the sand or taking a walk beside the water.
"The sandy, soft, and seemingly endless beach is a perfect place to cool off in the waters of Lake Erie, or explore the driftwood sprinkling the shores," the Great Lakes Guide says.
If you're more into exploring than sunbathing on the beach, there are lots of ways to enjoy the surrounding landscape.
Long Point is a popular destination for birdwatching, fishing, boating, swimming and camping, with four campground areas in the park. The area is especially significant for birdlife, with the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve supporting hundreds of bird species and serving as a major migration stop.
Of course, you'll want to save some time for sunset.
As Long Point stretches far out into Lake Erie, the flat landscape gives you wide-open views across the water as the sun goes down.
The Great Lakes Guide notes, "since the park is located on a long, flat spit of land jutting out into the lake, the sunsets are said to rival even those seen in tropical Hawaii."
If you're looking for a longer getaway, Ontario Parks lists Long Point's 2026 camping season as running through November 15, with plenty of campsites available, including electrical and RV pull-through sites.
After spending the day at the park, you can head into nearby Port Rowan for a change of scenery. The lakeside community has a laid-back small-town atmosphere, waterfront views and local shops and restaurants to explore.
With warm Lake Erie waters, soft sand, spectacular sunsets and beautiful landscapes, Long Point Provincial Park is a dreamy summer escape without leaving the province.
Long Point Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 + for a daily vehicle permit
Address: 350 Erie Blvd., Port Rowan, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.