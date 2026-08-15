7 of the best beaches I've been to in BC with powdery stretches of sand and dreamy water
B.C. beaches are truly elite!
Anyone who lives in or has visited B.C. knows the province is home to some incredible scenery, from towering mountains and lush forests to crystal-clear lakes. But one thing I think deserves even more attention? The beaches.
I've lived on Vancouver Island for the past decade, and one of my favourite things to do is explore the beautiful stretches of coastline scattered across the province. While every beach has something unique to offer, I'm especially drawn to the ones with soft, powdery sand where you can spend hours reading a book, soaking up the sun and listening to the waves.
If you're planning a trip to B.C., or looking for your next weekend adventure, these beaches are well worth adding to your list.
Here are seven of the best beaches I've visited in B.C.
Mystic Beach
I'll never forget the first time I went to Mystic Beach. The whole experience of getting there and seeing the ocean and towering cliffs took my breath away.
Located on the west coast of Vancouver Island along the Juan de Fuca Marine Trail, it's not a beach you can simply drive up to. Getting there is part of the adventure, with an incredible 2-kilometre hike through old-growth rainforest, a walk across a suspension bridge, and a staircase leading down to the shoreline. The reward at the end is well worth the trek.
Mystic Beach is absolutely stunning, and the farther down the beach you walk, the more you'll find. The best feature of this beach is the waterfall cascading down the cliffside, making it the perfect spot for a mini photoshoot.
Mystic Beach perfectly captures the rugged beauty Vancouver Island is known for, and it's one of the first places I recommend to anyone visiting the area.
China Beach
China Beach is right next door to Mystic Beach, but it has its own charm. The rainforest walk from the parking lot to the beach is shorter and easier (about 15 minutes), making it a great option if you're looking for a relaxing beach day without a long hike.
On the handful of times I've visited, it has never felt crowded, making it the perfect place to spread out a blanket, bring a picnic, or simply relax while listening to the waves. The soft sand and peaceful setting make it one of my favourite beaches on Vancouver Island. It's one of those spots where I can easily lose track of time.
While you're there, keep an eye out for the small hidden waterfall, which adds an extra touch of magic at the beach.
If you're looking for a quieter beach with incredible views, China Beach is hard to beat.
Chesterman Beach
One of B.C.'s most incredible beaches is in Tofino. Chesterman Beach features nearly three kilometres of sand, where you can have the best beach day and soak up the West Coast scenery.
If you visit during low tide, you'll be able to walk across the natural sandspit to Frank Island. It's also a popular spot for surfing and kayaking, and if you're lucky you may even spot whales, starfish or sea urchins.
The first time I visited Chesterman Beach, I couldn't believe how wide the sandy shoreline was. This beach's coastline is honestly one of the most beautiful I've ever seen, and photos don't do it justice.
You don't have to just take my word for it. Chesterman Beach was named one of the world's best beaches by Lonely Planet, ranking number seven and earning the only Canadian spot on the list.
So if you haven't had the chance to check out Chesterman Beach, I highly recommend adding it to your B.C. itinerary.
Long Beach
About 15 minutes from Chesterman Beach, you'll find Long Beach in Tofino, and it's equally as stunning.
With its endless stretch of powdery sand, Long Beach is the perfect place to watch surfers catch some waves, or you can join them and take a surfing lesson.
If surfing isn't your thing, take a dip in the ocean, go for a walk along the shoreline or simply enjoy a picnic on the beach. You really can't go wrong.
After spending the day at the beach, head into Tofino for a bite to eat. One of my favourite stops is Tacofino, which serves some of the best tacos I've had in B.C.
Every time I visit Tofino, I find myself coming back to Long Beach. It's one of those places that never gets old.
Cordova Bay Beach
Cordova Bay Beach is one of my current favourite beaches. Since it's closer to home, I've spent several days this summer sitting by the water, taking in the ocean views and the mountains in the distance.
This beach is perfect for a relaxing walk along the shoreline, listening to the waves and watching dogs happily run through the water. I also love looking at the beautiful homes that sit right along the coast, adding to the charm of this peaceful spot.
One of my favourite things to do is visit during low tide, when you can spot sea anemones and other marine life.
I moved to Vancouver Island from the GTA in Ontario, so getting to experience little moments like this for the first time still feels pretty magical.
If you're looking for a quieter beach near Victoria with incredible views, Cordova Bay Beach is definitely worth checking out.
English Bay Beach
One of the best beaches I've visited on the mainland is English Bay Beach in Vancouver. The vibes here are completely different from the rugged beaches on Vancouver Island, but that's exactly what makes it special.
Unlike some of the quieter, more secluded beaches on this list, English Bay is popular, and you'll likely find people relaxing in the sun, playing volleyball with friends or taking in the views of the city and mountains.
The beach is lined with driftwood, making it the ideal spot to sit back and enjoy the scenery, especially with the North Shore Mountains in the distance. Another thing I love about the beach is how convenient it is — you can easily grab a coffee, a meal or a snack from one of the nearby restaurants before or after your beach day.
English Bay is also one of the best places in Vancouver to watch the sunset.
Willows Beach
Willows Beach, located in Oak Bay on Vancouver Island, is one of my favourite spots for a classic beach day. This beach holds a special place in my heart because when I first moved to the island, I didn't have a backyard space where I could relax in the sun. During the summer, I would spend my days off work with a backpack full of snacks, a towel and a good book, making my way to Willows to enjoy the afternoon.
I would say this is one of the most popular beaches in Victoria. The water is calm and shallow, making it a great spot for families with young kids, and you'll often see people swimming, playing in the sand or relaxing along the shoreline.
There's also a park with a playground right next to the beach, as well as a small café where you can grab snacks like ice cream, fries and a hot dog.
More than a decade after moving to Vancouver Island, Willows Beach is still one of the places I return to when I want to enjoy a simple summer day by the water.
The views expressed in this Opinion article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
- This breathtaking shoreline set in a small BC town was named among the world's top beaches - Narcity ›
- One of BC's top beaches is this secluded stretch of white sand tucked away on a tiny island - Narcity ›
- A hidden BC beach with aqua water and white sand was ranked among the best in North America - Narcity ›