9 ways that my life changed for the better when I left Ontario and moved to BC
I'm a West Coast gal now!
Ten years ago, I packed up my life in Ontario and moved to Vancouver Island.
I had never been to the island, let alone the West Coast, before I moved across the country.
I remember being in awe when I first saw the mountains and the ocean up close. Ontario has its beauty, but it can't quite compare to B.C.'s landscapes.
After spending most of my life in the GTA in Ontario, it took a while to adjust to the B.C. way of life. Even though I'm still in Canada, life is so different in this part of the country.
From its proximity to the ocean to its elevated ski season and mild climate, living on the West Coast has its perks.
Being close to the ocean
Living within walking distance of the ocean is one of the biggest blessings of life on Vancouver Island.
There's nothing quite like taking a walk by the water, spotting wildlife and watching the mountains in the distance.
While there are plenty of more well-known beaches along the coast that you can spend the day relaxing at, my favourite is finding the hidden gems. Going for a hike in the rainforest and ending up at a small, quiet beach overlooking the ocean is one of the best activities you can do in B.C.
Year-round outdoor activities
The outdoor activities are on another level, and accessible year-round in a way Ontario never was.
Prior to moving to Vancouver Island, I wasn't much of a hiker (compared to West Coasters who grew up doing it), but moving to B.C. has made me appreciate getting outside and walking as much as possible. There's nothing more calming than walking under the towering trees with the sound of the ocean in the distance.
I also have access to activities I never had in Ontario, like boating, lake floating, and jet skiing.
The ski season is unbeatable
I skied in Ontario, but once you've skied in B.C., there's really no going back.
I'll never forget the first time I went skiing in B.C. It was on Mount Washington on Vancouver Island, and I couldn't believe how incredible the experience was. Skiing between the snow-covered trees with the mountains stretching out around me was unlike anything I'd ever experienced before.
I still have Whistler and plenty of other mountains on my list, and I can't wait.
B.C. life has taught me to slow down
When I lived in Toronto, I always felt rushed. Whether it was driving over an hour each way to get to work in traffic gridlock or taking three modes of public transportation to get to a friend's house, so much of my day was eaten up just getting from A to B.
Moving to B.C. taught me to be present and appreciate the small things. Whether it's lingering over a meal with family or going for a long walk without anywhere to be, life here moves at a different pace.
It took me a while to adjust, but I think after 10 years I'm finally getting the hang of it.
The mild climate
The climate in B.C. is wildly different from Ontario's, and honestly, it's one of the things I appreciate most about living here.
The biggest difference I see is during the winter. West Coast winters are mild, and we see more rain than snow. When we finally get snow in Victoria, it's a treat.
The summers are also mild, and we don't get the sticky humidity that Ontario gets slammed with every year. Our daytime highs are typically in the low-to-mid 20s degrees Celsius. I remember when I first moved here, I found out many apartments and houses don't have air conditioning because they simply don't need it.
Going out less, staying in more
Going out in Ontario happens regularly because it's how you socialize. Also, I find it's easier if your friends all live in different parts of the city or different cities altogether. Meeting somewhere in the middle is usually how it goes.
After moving to the West Coast, I stopped going out as much. Part of it is that B.C.'s nightlife is different, especially on Vancouver Island. The streets get quiet early, and there's not much to do. Now that I live in the suburbs, there's even less going on.
At first, it bugged me because it's nice to get dressed up and go out, but I've come to enjoy the cozy nights in. It's also better for the wallet. I still go out for the occasional dinner, but most social outings are at someone's place or at my own.
Seeing incredible wildlife up close
Surrounded by so much nature means I get some pretty epic views of wildlife up close. I've seen everything from black bears while camping to sea otters on the water and deer and bunnies on my front lawn.
One of my favourite animals to see up close is our local peahen (a female peacock), which sometimes comes to our front door. We always love her visits!
Seeing where my food comes from
A haul of fresh produce and wine.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
One of the true benefits of living on Vancouver Island is the number of farms close to home.
On a recent trip, I came home with fresh berries, vegetables, eggs and even a couple of bottles of wine from a local winery.
There's something really satisfying about knowing exactly where your food comes from, and being able to drive five minutes to pick it up fresh. After years of grabbing produce from a grocery chain in the GTA, this feels like a completely different way of living.
Having access to the best seafood
You can't talk about the wonders of B.C. without mentioning the incredible seafood this place has to offer. The fish and chips in Victoria are some of the best I've ever had (special mentions go to Fisherman's Wharf and Red Fish Blue Fish).
The fish tacos and sushi are exceptional, and don't get me started on the seafood chowder. My mouth is watering just thinking about it.
Anyone who visits me in B.C. is taken out to eat seafood by the water; it's basically a rule at this point.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.