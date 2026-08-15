12 of the best Vancouver restaurants that we locals try to gatekeep

The secret is out...

Girl in black fur jacket and hat poses with martini at restaurant with red and white checker cloth. Right: Large menu open on white table cloth with San Pellegrino and amber table lamp.

Girl poses with her martini and old school Italian restaurant. Right: Italian restaurant menu.

Sienna Palmeri | Narcity
Contributing Writer

Vancouver has no shortage of incredible restaurants, but ask 10 locals where to eat, and you'll probably get 10 completely different answers.

While the city's Michelin stars and viral hotspots get plenty of attention, these are the places that have earned permanent spots in Vancouverites' regular rotation. As someone who was born and raised here, these are the restaurants I'd send my friends to before I'd ever point them toward a tourist guide.

La Grotta Del Formaggio 

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Italian Sandwiches

Address: 1791 Commercial Dr., Vancouver, BC.

Why You Need To Go: Tucked along Commercial Drive, this old-school Italian deli has been a local staple since the '70s. Skip the pre-made sandwiches and order a custom sub fresh from the counter — loaded with imported meats, cheeses and all the toppings.

La Grotta Del Formaggio Menu

Giusti

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 209 E. 6th Ave., Vancouver, BC.

Why You Need To Go: I was born and raised in Vancouver, and I'm 100% Italian. You can trust when I say Giusti is Nonna-approved. All the dishes are bomb, but if you were dining with me and I was ordering? I'd hit the server with this:

Starter: Supplì Cacio e Pepe

Antipasti: Cucumber & Watermelon

Pasta Fatta a Mano: Cappelletti

Giusti Menu

Milk & Sugar BBQ Bar 

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Hong Kong BBQ

Address: 5103 Joyce St., Vancouver, BC.

Why You Need To Go: At Milk & Sugar, you can't go wrong. Everything really is a standout dish – but if you really get decision fatigue, I'd say you can't miss with the $10.50 Small BBQ Pork on Rice.

Or the $33 BBQ half duck, if you've worked up an appetite.

Milk & Sugar BBQ Bar Menu

Yasma 

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Middle Eastern

Address: 550 Denman St., Vancouver, BC.

Why You Need To Go: It may seem sacrilegious to go to a Middle Eastern restaurant and order the burger and fries — but if you haven't? You haven't lived.

At Yasma, I'm going for a Lamb burger with fries. And dips. Maybe all of them if I just got paid. Saffron Labneh. Beet Mutabbal. Muhammara. Hummus if I'm feeling basic.

Yasma Menu

Finch's Tea House 

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Sandwiches & Café

Address: 501 E. Georgia St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Hidden on a quiet Strathcona street, Finch's has built a loyal following without ever feeling flashy. It's my go-to spot when I want to get out of the house, grab a coffee, do a little writing and enjoy a light bite once I start getting hungry.

With its cozy interior and neighbourhood feel, it somehow feels more like an extension of your living room than a café. It's one of those classic "if you know, you know" Vancouver spots.

Finch's Tea House Menu

Tom Sushi 

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Sushi

Address: 1175 Davie St., Vancouver, BC.

Why You Need To Go: Recommending just one sushi restaurant in Vancouver feels almost controversial, but Tom Sushi has earned its place on this list. It's unpretentious, consistently delicious and proof that you don't need a flashy dining room to serve great sushi. I won't make recommendations because sushi is highly subjective. But if I was making reccs — know I'm a toro sashimi girl.

Tom Sushi Menu

ZAC-ZAC Japanese Curry House

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Japanese Curry

Address: 590 Robson St, Vancouver, BC.

Why You Need To Go: Hidden inside H Mart, ZAC-ZAC is easy to miss unless someone tells you about it. That's exactly why locals love it. The rich Japanese curry, crispy katsu and comforting portions make it one of downtown's best hidden lunch spots.

Zac-Zac Japanese Curry House Menu

Siegel's Bagels

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Bagels

Address: 1883 Cornwall Ave., Vancouver, BC.

Why You Need To Go: Siegel's has been feeding hungry Vancouverites around the clock for decades. It was always the spot my friends and I ended up after a night out — we'd stumble in, order Montreal smoked meat bagels and somehow convince ourselves it was the perfect way to end the evening. If a restaurant becomes part of your city's nightlife culture, you know it's doing something right.

Siegel's Bagels Menu

Juke Fried Chicken

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Fried Chicken

Address: 182 Keefer St., Vancouver, BC.

Why You Need To Go: Juke is one of my fave spots in Vancouver, and whenever out-of-towners have come to visit, it's always where we grab dinner on their first night in town. Juke's Fried chicken is crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside, and somehow also gluten-free. It's the perfect humble eats after a day of travel. If you want DownLow Chicken without the wait — Juke Fried Chicken's your new best friend.

Juke Fried Chicken Menu

Kinemi's Kitchen 

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Japanese-Italian

Address: 7751 Champlain Cres., Vancouver, BC.

Why You Need To Go: Hidden away in Champlain Heights, Kinemi's feels like the neighbourhood restaurant locals hope never gets too busy. The family-run kitchen blends Japanese and Italian influences into comforting dishes that are unlike anywhere else in Vancouver.

Kinemi's Kitchen Menu

Kam Wai Dim Sum 

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Cantonese Dim Sum

Address: 249 E Pender St, Vancouver, BC.

Why You Need To Go: Kam Wai Dim Sum is like Bao Bei but without all the fuss. Kam Wai is fantastic. Pork turnover is 10 /10.

Kam Wai Dim Sum Menu

Laksa King 

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Malaysian

Address: 2546 E. Hastings St., Vancouver, BC.

Why You Need To Go: Ask enough Vancouver food lovers where to find the city's best laksa and this name comes up again and again. The fragrant coconut broth, bold spices and generous portions have earned it a devoted following that extends far beyond the neighbourhood.

Laksa King Menu

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

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  • Sienna Palmeri

    Contributing Writer

    Sienna (she/her) is a contributing writer for Narcity Media. She studied creative writing at Goldsmiths University in London, then continued her education at the Vancouver Film School. While her creative work spans many forms of writing, Sienna's first love has always been writing lists on her notes app.

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