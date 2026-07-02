RCMP arrest two after raid at alleged migrant smuggling stash house in Montreal
RCMP say officers are searching a residence in the Montréal-Nord borough in an investigation into a suspected human smuggling ring.
They say one alleged smuggler and one migrant have been arrested, but police did not say what charges they could be facing.
Police say the residence housed migrants after they were smuggled into Canada from the U.S., or before they crossed south of the border.
They say the investigation is ongoing.
Quebec RCMP reported last month that one of their officers was injured by an alleged smuggler who was intercepted in a vehicle near the U.S. border with five migrants aboard.
And four people were arrested and charged in August 2025 after RCMP and Quebec provincial police intercepted a cube truck carrying 44 foreign nationals near the U.S. border in Quebec.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2026.
By Morgan Lowrie | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.