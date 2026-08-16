This breathtaking beach 2.5 hrs from Toronto has powdery white sand shores with Bahamas vibes
No plane ticket needed!
If a trip to the tropics isn't in the cards for you this summer, you might want to plan a trip to this dreamy Ontario destination before the season ends.
With powdery sand dunes, shimmering waters, and sun-soaked shores, it's like a mini trip to the Bahamas without leaving the province.
Plus, it's under a 3-hour drive from Toronto, making it an idyllic spot for a weekend escape.
Sandbanks Provincial Park is a warm-weather oasis that might make you feel like you've been transported somewhere much farther south.
Located in scenic Prince Edward County, the park is best known for its sweeping sand dunes, shining Lake Ontario waters and beaches that have been called the best in the country.
Its most famous feature is the baymouth barrier dune system, which spans 12 kilometres and is considered the largest of its kind in the world.
"While the soft, golden sand warming the bottom of your feet, epic sunsets and rolling waves may trick you into thinking you're in the Caribbean, your GPS will prove you're right here in Prince Edward County," Sandbanks Vacations says.
There are three beaches to choose from. Outlet Beach is a popular pick thanks to its broad sandy shoreline and shallow, calm water.
The beach stretches for around two kilometres, with a gentle slope that makes it easy to wade into the lake, cool off with a swim or relax on the sand for the afternoon.
For an even longer stretch of shoreline, Lakeshore Beach offers roughly seven kilometres of sand to explore. The water gradually gets deeper as you move away from shore, while the expansive beach gives you plenty of room to spread out, go for a walk or find a spot to take in the scenery.
Then there's Dunes Beach, which is home to the park's most dramatic scenery.
As its name suggests, this beach is surrounded by the park's rolling dunes, creating a landscape that looks a little different from your typical Ontario beach. The towering dunes, soft sand and clear water will have you forgetting you're in Ontario.
Friends of Sandbanks Park calls it "easily the most visually stunning" beach in the park, so it's worth adding to your list if you're hoping to see the scenery Sandbanks is known for.
The beaches aren't the only reason to visit, either. Sandbanks has a network of trails winding through forests and other natural areas, so you can take a break from the water and explore more of the park's landscape.
Just keep in mind that Sandbanks is one of Ontario's most popular summer parks, particularly on hot weekends. It's a good idea to plan ahead and reserve a daily vehicle permit online before your visit.
If these sandy beaches aren't enough, there's another option nearby.
North Beach Provincial Park is considered a sister beach to Sandbanks, and it offers another chance to spend a summer day beside Lake Ontario. Ontario Parks describes the park as having the "same soft sands and rolling waves."
Sandbanks is also part of Prince Edward County's larger network of beaches, wineries, restaurants and small-town stops, making it easy to turn a beach day into a full weekend getaway.
With its massive dunes, long sandy beaches and warm, shallow stretches of Lake Ontario, Sandbanks Provincial Park is worth a visit before the summer ends.
Sandbanks Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 + for daily vehicle permit
Address: 3004 County Rd. 12, Picton, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.