This magical small town near Ottawa has mini waterfalls and dreamy autumn views
It's perfect for a fall day trip. 🍁
If you're after a fall getaway that feels like stepping into a cozy storybook, you don't have to travel far.
Just a quick road trip from Ottawa, you can visit a charming small town with quaint streets, mini waterfalls and dreamy autumn views that are like stepping into a fall fairy tale.
Just a short drive from the capital, the town of Carleton Place is a scenic spot that definitely deserves to be on your fall bucket list.
Set in Lanark County alongside the scenic Mississippi River, the town is home to vibrant shops, cafes, restaurants, galleries and markets, offering a slice of small-town life close to the city.
Filled with historic streets, waterfront views and colourful scenery, the town is a beautiful place to visit year-round, but it's especially magical in autumn once the leaves start changing.
Start your exploration in downtown Carleton Place. The area is home to many remarkable historic properties, including a stone wool mill built in 1870 and the old Town Hall, which dates back to 1897 and is known as an important landmark and a fine example of the late 19th-century Richardsonian Romanesque architectural style.
You can embark on a self-guided walking tour of the historic area, with two tour maps available online. Alternatively, you can also pop into the Carleton Place Chamber of Commerce Information Centre at 170 Bridge Street to pick up a hard copy of the tour maps.
If you're looking to do some shopping, downtown Carleton Place is perfect. The town's historic Bridge Street is lined with boutiques, cafes, bakeries, and unique and specialty shops where you can find gifts, trinkets and local treasures.
Browse western-inspired style and accessories at Palomino Boutique, timeless clothing and cozy lifestyle pieces at The Real Wool Shop, elegant occasion wear and personalized service at The Dress Shop, or enjoy the thrill of discovering curated consignment fashion and décor at Coastal Consignment.
More unique stores and shopping experiences can be found in the rest of the town, including Acquisti Life, a home and lifestyle store in the Carleton Place Colonnade, and Murray’s Flea Market, where you can shop a host of unique items from over 35 different vendors.
Until mid-October, you can also visit the Carleton Place Farmer's Market and discover fresh produce, baked goods and handcrafted treasures.
There's plenty more to see in town besides shopping. While in the area, be sure to check out the seven wonders of Carleton Place, which, according to Discover Lanark County, include Carleton Place Town Hall, the Moore House (one of the oldest log homes in town), and the St. James Anglican Church.
Carleton Place also offers plenty of opportunities for seeing fall colours. For some of the best leaf peeping, visitors can take the Mississippi Riverwalk Trail, which follows the river from Princess Street to Anthony Curro Park.
The 1.9-kilometre trail crosses multiple bridges over marshy areas and through stunning fall foliage. Hikers can also connect with the Trans Canada Trail on this route.
The Ottawa Valley Recreational Trail is another great way to see the autumn leaves. The 296-kilometre trail is a multi-use corridor stretching from near Smiths Falls to just shy of Mattawa, with several beautiful lookouts and access points throughout the Carleton Place stretch.
One of the best spots to soak in the season is right along the Mississippi River downtown, where you can see a series of small rapids surrounded by fall colours.
If, after heading out into nature, you've worked up an appetite, head back into town to find a diverse range of dining options, with everything from Thai food to Italian and casual pub fare available.
As Carleton Place is only about 30 minutes from downtown Ottawa by car, you don't need to commit to a full weekend away to enjoy it.
You can also make a visit to town as part of a scenic drive through the surrounding area.
Whether you're looking for a cute place to spend a fall afternoon or need an excuse to get out of the city while the leaves are at their peak, this little Ontario town makes a charming choice.
Carleton Place Tourism website
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.