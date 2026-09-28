Canadian workers could be eligible to get money from this government payment in October
Advance payments will be issued soon!
Advanced Canada Workers Benefit payments are going out in October.
If you're eligible for the tax credit and the advance payments, you can receive money from the federal government soon.
Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) administers this government payment, but it doesn't have a monthly or quarterly payment schedule like other federal benefits.
So, here's what you need to know about the Canada Workers Benefit, including the October payment date, eligibility, and payment amounts.
What is the Canada Workers Benefit?
Canada Workers Benefit is a refundable tax credit that helps individuals and families who are working and earning a low income. It has two parts: a basic amount and a disability supplement.
If you're entitled to receive the Canada Workers Benefit, you'll get up to 50% of your basic Canada Workers Benefit amount in advance payments known as the Advanced Canada Workers Benefit.
If you're also entitled to receive the disability supplement, you'll get 50% of your disability supplement amount with your advance payment.
Advanced Canada Workers Benefit payments are issued in July, October, and January, instead of as a single lump sum payment after you file your taxes.
Who is eligible for the Canada Workers Benefit?
To be eligible for the basic amount of the Canada Workers Benefit, you must meet all of the following conditions:
- you earn working income, and your net income is below the net income level set for your province or territory of residence
- you are a resident of Canada throughout the year
- you are 19 years of age or older on December 31, or you live with your spouse or common-law partner or your child
You could be eligible for the disability supplement of the Canada Workers Benefit if you meet all of the following conditions:
- you are eligible for the Disability Tax Credit and have an approved Form T2201, Disability Tax Credit Certificate, on file with the CRA
- your net income is below the net income level set for your province or territory of residence
To be eligible for the advance payments, you must be a resident of Canada on the first day of the pay period.
How much money can you get from the Advanced Canada Workers Benefit?
The amount of money you get from the Canada Workers Benefit depends on your income, marital status, province or territory of residence, eligible dependents and eligibility for the Disability Tax Credit.
The maximum basic amount based on the 2025 tax year is $1,633 for single individuals and $2,813 for families.
The maximum disability supplement amount based on the 2025 tax year is $843 for single individuals and $843 for families.
If you're a resident of Alberta, Quebec or Nunavut, the maximum basic Canada Workers Benefit amount and disability supplement will vary.
Advanced Canada Workers Benefit payments are up to half of your total benefit amount.
When is the next Advanced Canada Workers Benefit payment date?
The next Advanced Canada Workers Benefit payment date is Friday, October 9, 2026.
How do you receive the Advanced Canada Workers Benefit?
You don't need to apply to receive advanced payments of the Canada Workers Benefit because the CRA determines your eligibility when you file your taxes.
So, if you're entitled to a Canada Workers Benefit amount on line 45300 of your tax return, the CRA will automatically send you payments.
If you're married or have a common-law partner, only one spouse will receive the advance payments for your family. It's typically paid to the person with the higher working income or the one who filed taxes first if both spouses have the same working income.
Advanced Canada Workers Benefit payments are issued as direct deposits into bank accounts and paper cheques delivered to mailboxes, depending on your preferred payment method with the CRA.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.