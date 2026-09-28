Ontario has a mini Niagara Falls with fewer crowds and boardwalk trails through fall colours
It's a magical spot to soak up the autumn season. 🍂
If you're looking for a fall adventure that comes with breathtaking views, you may want to plan a trip to this stunning waterfall in Ontario.
While Niagara Falls may be one of the first places that come to mind when you think of majestic cascades, there's another dramatic waterfall in Northern Ontario that's especially beautiful during the fall.
The towering waterfall plunges into a rugged gorge and reaches a height that's almost comparable to Horseshoe Falls, creating a spectacular backdrop for a fall outing.
You can skip the Niagara crowds and follow the boardwalk trails, stop at scenic lookouts and take in the vibrant autumn colours on this dreamy waterfall adventure.
The destination
Kakabeka Falls is a gorgeous natural wonder in Kakabeka Falls Provincial Park, just outside Thunder Bay.
According to Destination Ontario, it is the second-highest waterfall in Ontario, earning it the nickname the "Niagara of the North."
Rising more than 40 metres above the gorge below, the cascade is only a little shorter than Niagara Falls' 57-metre Horseshoe Falls.
The waterfall is part of the Kaministiquia River, which has carved its way through the ancient rock of the Precambrian Shield over thousands of years. Glacial meltwater helped shape the dramatic landscape that's seen today.
At the base of the falls, the river has exposed fossils estimated to be around 1.6 million years old.
Things to do
Fall is all about scenic strolls, and one of the top things to do in the park is wander along the Boardwalk Trail.
The 750-metre route is easily accessible from the main parking lot and features a series of boardwalks and a pedestrian bridge where you can soak up spectacular waterfall scenery.
The trail includes lookout platforms on both sides of Kakabeka Falls for even more breathtaking views of the cascading water.
The surrounding landscape is extra beautiful in autumn, when the vibrant leaves and crisp air add to the magic of the scenery.
There are several other trails to explore in the park, such as the Mountain Portage Trail, once part of the historic route early travellers used to navigate around Kakabeka Falls, and the Little Falls Trail, which takes you deep into the river valley to picturesque Little Falls.
According to CAA, the Poplar Point Trail is one of Northern Ontario's best fall hikes. The 4-kilometre loop circles the Whispering Hills Campground and passes through a forest of poplar and white birch, where you might even glimpse wildlife and songbirds.
The trail also boasts views of the Kaministiquia River and the "Niagara of the North" itself.
If you miss the fall colours, it's still worth visiting the park in the winter. The area transforms into a snowy wonderland, with icy waterfalls, snow-covered trees and a landscape that looks straight out of a Christmas card.
There are more than 15 kilometres of cross-country ski trails to explore, with routes suited to both beginners and intermediate skiers. You can also strap on a pair of snowshoes and venture through the forest for a different way to experience the winter scenery.
For an extra-magical outing, the park has a 160-metre skating trail that's illuminated in the evening, letting you glide through the snowy surroundings after dark.
Camping
If you'd like to extend your stay at the "Niagara of the North," you can book one of the park's three campgrounds: Whispering Hills, Riverside and Fern's Edge.
Camping is available until October 13, 2026, so you still have time to plan a last-minute autumn escape.
Getting there
You'll find Kakabeka Falls Provincial Park just off Highway 11/17, roughly 30 kilometres west of Thunder Bay.
Parking is available near the highway and beside the park's visitor centre.
The cost
If you're planning a visit to Kakabeka Falls, you can reserve your spot through the Ontario Parks website, which offers several different reservation options.
Just stopping by for a quick visit? A two-hour Daily Vehicle Permit is available for $6.50, while four-hour and full-day options are also offered.
More to do in the area
There's lots to explore in the Thunder Bay region, especially during the autumn season.
Once you've seen Kakabeka Falls, you can head to other landmarks, attractions, and scenic areas for more fall adventures.
One nearby option is Cedar Falls Conservation Area, where you can follow a short trail through the forest to a waterfall surrounded by rugged Canadian Shield landscape.
You can also make a stop at the Terry Fox Monument, located just outside Thunder Bay. The monument honours the Canadian icon and sits at a scenic lookout with sweeping views over Lake Superior and the surrounding landscape.
For more epic fall scenery, you can head to Anemki Wajiw, also known as Mount McKay, where a lookout offers panoramic views over Thunder Bay and Lake Superior. The landscape is even more stunning when the forests turn shades of red, orange and yellow.
If you have more time, Fort William Historical Park is another option near Thunder Bay. The living-history attraction recreates an early 19th-century fur-trading post and offers seasonal events such as Halloween Hoot.
Other waterfalls to explore
If you can't make it to Northern Ontario this fall, there are several other cascades closer to Toronto that offer stunning fall scenery without the Niagara crowds.
Tew Falls, just an hour from Toronto, is worth an autumn road trip. Dropping 41 metres over the escarpment, it's just a few metres shorter than Niagara Falls and is surrounded by fiery leaves.
Once you've enjoyed the waterfall views, you can continue to Dundas Peak, where you'll be met with sweeping sights of quaint towns and a vibrant, red and orange valley.
This hiking spot can get busy, so be sure to book an online reservation if you're visiting during the peak fall colours.
Another cascade to check out is Inglis Falls in Owen Sound. According to readers, it's one of the best alternatives to Niagara Falls and offers spectacular scenery without major crowds.
The 18-metre-high natural wonder tumbles over the Niagara Escarpment into a deep gorge.
It's situated in the heart of a 200-hectare conservation area, with 7.42 kilometres of trails to explore through the dreamy fall foliage.
If you're looking for a breathtaking fall adventure without the crowds, the Niagara of the North might be worth a road trip.
Kakabeka Falls Provincial Park
Price: $6.50 + for DVP
Address: 4853 ON-11 #17, Kakabeka Falls, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.